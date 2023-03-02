Former NFL Player Willie McGinest Hit With Multiple Felony Charges Stemming From Alleged Brawl

Videos by OutKick

Former New England Patriots player Willie McGinest is facing years in prison because of his role in an alleged restaurant attack.

The retired NFL player and three-time Super Bowl champion has been charged by the Los Angeles County District Attorney’s Office with one count of assault with a deadly weapon, and one count of assault by means of force likely to cause great bodily injury, according to TMZ.

Each charge carries a sentence of up to four years in prison. That means the former NFL standout could sit for eight years if convicted and hit with the max sentences on each charge. His arraignment is set for April.

Willie McGinest faces years behind bars. He’s been charged in connection to a restaurant fight. He later apologized. (Photo by Mark Konezny/NFLPhotoLibrary)

McGinest is accused of attacking a man at Delilah in West Hollywood back in December. The video is downright jarring and disturbing. He later apologized for his role in the alleged brawl..

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood. To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility,” McGinest said in a statement, according to TMZ.

BREAKING: Former #Patriots star and current NFL Network analyst Willie McGinest has been arrested for felony assault after he beat the hell out of a man at an L.A. hotspot earlier this month, punching the guy in the face and later bashing him in the head with a bottle, video👇 pic.twitter.com/TIfa8o8NHi — MLFootball (@_MLFootball) December 19, 2022

It’s still not clear what sparked the beatdown. As you can see in the video below, McGinest and others crowded around the victim and just started smoking him. Now, he might get nearly a decade in prison for his alleged actions. McGinest, who played for 15 years, better hope he can come up with one hell of a defense. If not, he’s going to find himself in a world of trouble if convicted.