Willie McGinest: I’m Sorry For (Allegedly) Beating That Guy’s Ass In The Restaurant

The Willie McGinest apology tour is underway and the three-time Super Bowl champion wants you to know he’s really sorry for beating a guy’s ass with a cheap shot in a restaurant fight.
The former New England Patriots star fired up Instagram Story this week to announce “Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance. The truth will prevail.” What we know 100% is that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound McGinest and his boys walked into a Los Angeles restaurant back on December 9 and Willie took a sucker punch swing at a male and it was all caught on tape.
In fact, let’s see the tape before we get to Willie’s apology tour.
Former Patriots star and current NFL analyst Willie McGinest has been arrested for felony assault‼️
Tape doesn’t lie, Willie.
“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest said. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.
Notice the layout of this apology:
- Make sure to mention Willie mentors youth
- Community-base organizations
- Isolated incident
- Faith
- Role model
- Community service
- Youth engagement
- Another mention of mentoring
- Self-reflection
- Mind
- Soul
- Spirit
- Restore public trust
Willie was arrested this week for assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bond and was released. He has since been suspended from his job at NFL Network and things aren’t looking good for the 51-year-old former linebacker. However, let’s not forget, suspects are innocent until proven guilty and perhaps Willie has a surprise defense here.
Maybe there was a specific act (abuse of a child?) that led to the attack. Maybe the guy threatened Willie’s life at the bar before both parties settled in for a steak.
Did I miss Willie apologizing to the guy who was curb stomped while trying to enjoy a shrimp cocktail or whatever he was having for dinner at Delilah where the incident happened?
I couldn’t find that part.
It’s all so tiresome.
I’m thinking he’s got a good PR person specializing in apologizing writing his stuff, and the same stuff for every celebrity who does stupid ass stuff. He’s not a wordsmith. He’s an ex athlete who is a talking head on the idiot box.