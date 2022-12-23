Willie McGinest: I’m Sorry For (Allegedly) Beating That Guy’s Ass In The Restaurant

The Willie McGinest apology tour is underway and the three-time Super Bowl champion wants you to know he’s really sorry for beating a guy’s ass with a cheap shot in a restaurant fight.

The former New England Patriots star fired up Instagram Story this week to announce “Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance. The truth will prevail.” What we know 100% is that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound McGinest and his boys walked into a Los Angeles restaurant back on December 9 and Willie took a sucker punch swing at a male and it was all caught on tape.

In fact, let’s see the tape before we get to Willie’s apology tour.

Former Patriots star and current NFL analyst Willie McGinest has been arrested for felony assault‼️ He punched a man and then smashed a bottle on his head at an L.A. hotspot earlier this month.pic.twitter.com/1rwcJB6fyQ — OutKick (@Outkick) December 20, 2022

Tape doesn’t lie, Willie.

Now for the apology:

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest said. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-base organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred,” McGinest added.