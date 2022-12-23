Willie McGinest: I’m Sorry For (Allegedly) Beating That Guy’s Ass In The Restaurant

The Willie McGinest apology tour is underway and the three-time Super Bowl champion wants you to know he’s really sorry for beating a guy’s ass with a cheap shot in a restaurant fight.

The former New England Patriots star fired up Instagram Story this week to announce “Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance. The truth will prevail.” What we know 100% is that the 6-foot-5, 270-pound McGinest and his boys walked into a Los Angeles restaurant back on December 9 and Willie took a sucker punch swing at a male and it was all caught on tape.

In fact, let’s see the tape before we get to Willie’s apology tour.

Tape doesn’t lie, Willie.

Now for the apology:

“First and foremost, I want to offer my deepest apology for my lapse in judgment and behavior on December 9 at a restaurant in West Hollywood,” McGinest said. “To my family, community, friends, and youth I mentor, please know I feel horrible for my actions and take full responsibility.

“To my colleagues at the NFL Network and those I work closely with as an advisor to professional and community-base organizations, please know I am embarrassed and regret what occurred,” McGinest added.
“Most of all, I am disappointed in myself, as I know this is an isolated incident and is not reflective of my faith, role as a father, life’s body of work, or the role model I’ve worked hard to become. It is personally devastating that decades of community service, youth engagement, mentoring, and professional development would become an afterthought in a single moment that should have never happened.”This incident has prompted me to deep self-reflection — mind, soul, and spirit. I know that violence is never the answer to such situations, no matter how intense the provocation. Rest assured, I will take whatever steps necessary to restore the public trust, mend damaged relationships, and ensure this never happens again.”That’s great work by Willie’s agent to get a PR professional into the mix to soften the blow.

Notice the layout of this apology:

  1. Make sure to mention Willie mentors youth
  2. Community-base organizations
  3. Isolated incident
  4. Faith
  5. Role model
  6. Community service
  7. Youth engagement
  8. Another mention of mentoring
  9. Self-reflection
  10. Mind
  11. Soul
  12. Spirit
  13. Restore public trust

Willie was arrested this week for assault with a deadly weapon. He posted bond and was released. He has since been suspended from his job at NFL Network and things aren’t looking good for the 51-year-old former linebacker. However, let’s not forget, suspects are innocent until proven guilty and perhaps Willie has a surprise defense here.

Maybe there was a specific act (abuse of a child?) that led to the attack. Maybe the guy threatened Willie’s life at the bar before both parties settled in for a steak.

Did I miss Willie apologizing to the guy who was curb stomped while trying to enjoy a shrimp cocktail or whatever he was having for dinner at Delilah where the incident happened?

I couldn’t find that part.

Willie McGinest

Written by Joe Kinsey

I'm an Ohio guy, born in Dayton, who roots for Ohio State and can handle you guys destroying the Buckeyes, Urban Meyer and everything associated with Columbus.

