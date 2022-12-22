Willie McGinest Swears There’s More To The Story of Him Brutally Assaulting Man At L.A. Nightclub

Ex-Patriots linebacker Willie McGinest claims that there’s more than meets the eye when it comes to a surfaced video of him assaulting a patron at a West Hollywood nightclub.

Days after getting arrested for brutally attacking a man with his fists and glass bottle, the 51-year-old McGinest — currently an NFL Network analyst — threw a defense on social media, alerting his critics that there are more layers to the story.

Though the proof of assault seems pretty damning based on the footage.

He punched a man and then smashed a bottle on his head at an L.A. hotspot earlier this month.pic.twitter.com/1rwcJB6fyQ — OutKick (@Outkick) December 20, 2022

“Things aren’t always how they seem at first glance,” McGinest posted on his Instagram Stories. “The truth will prevail.”

The incident occurred on Dec. 9 at Delilah, located on Santa Monica Boulevard. Three other men got involved in the beatdown of the patron, which the 6-foot-8, 248-lb McGinest started.

McGinest turned himself in to Los Angeles authorities Monday morning, facing a felony charge of assault with a deadly weapon. He was released hours later after posting $30,000 bail.

McGinest was scheduled to appear in court Wednesday morning.

NFL Network released a statement on their analyst’s arrest.

“We are aware of the incident and the video, which is disturbing. Willie McGinest will not appear on NFL Network while we review the matter,” a statement by NFL Network read, as relayed by TMZ Sports.

The longtime LB played 15 seasons in the NFL, winning three Super Bowls and setting the postseason record for sacks (16).