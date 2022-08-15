Will Zalatoris Calling Out His Haters En Route To His First PGA Tour Win Is One Of The Best Moments Of The Year

After so many close calls and four runner-up finishes in his first 55 PGA Tour starts, Will Zalatoris finally found the winner’s circle on Sunday winning the FedEx St. Jude Championship. The 25-year-old was sure to send a message to his haters en route to his win in Memphis, too.

The knock on Zalatoris has been his putting, specifically his putting stroke, but after his performance on the green coming down the stretch on Sunday, his critics have nothing to talk about.

Zalatoris was tied atop the leaderboard with Sepp Straka standing on the 18th tee box on Sunday. Knowing that a par would likely get him into a playoff, Zalatoris found a fairway bunker with his tee shot. He then left himself with an awkward 40-yard shot from the rough needing to get up and down to put pressure on Straka, who was in the group behind him.

The Wake Forest product managed to leave himself a 10-foot, left-to-right slider for par. He found the dead-center of the cup with the perfect pace and screamed “what are they gonna say now?” taking a direct shot at anyone that’s ever questioned his ability with the flat-stick.

"What are they gonna say now?!" pic.twitter.com/4vZcI82Art — PGA TOUR (@PGATOUR) August 14, 2022

Straka missed a birdie putt on 18 to win the tournament outright before Zalatoris earned the win on the third playoff hole of the afternoon.

While the playoff itself was one of the best in recent memory, it’s Zalatoris calling out his haters before hoisting the trophy that golf fans will remember for quite some time.

Now with that first victory under his belt and plenty of confidence with the putter, Zalatoris will be a force to be reckoned with over the final two FedEx Cup Playoff events. He sits atop the FedEx Cup standings 124 points ahead of Scottie Scheffler as the Tour heads to Delaware this week for the BMW Championship.

