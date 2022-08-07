Will Zalatoris Fires Longtime Caddie Immediately After Shooting 66, Making Cut At Wyndham Championship

Will Zalatoris made two eagles en route to a second-round 66 to make the cut at the Wyndham Championship. Shortly after the round, the 25-year-old fired his longtime caddie Ryan Goble.

Goble had been on the bag for Zalatoris for three years helping him secure PGA Tour Rooke of the Year honors during the 2020-21 season and six Top 10 major finishes in his young career.

Zalatoris explained that the duo has had a rough month or so on the course and that was bleeding into their friendship off the course.

“We’ve kind of had a rough month together and it was starting to affect our relationship. I know guys say that when they split, but it really was,” Zalatoris told the media at the Wyndham. “We were guys that would love to have dinner together and hang out and it started — what was going on on the course was starting bleed off the course and that’s not what you want.”

“He’s an incredible friend, I love him to death and I told him I had to do what’s best for me.”

Zalatoris implied that there weren’t any hard feelings after the difficult conversation he had with Goble as the two hugged it out after he delivered the news.

“It’s the toughest decision I’ve had to make in my golf career and I had to do what I think is best going forward,” Zalatoris explained. “Like I said, nothing’s permanent and we’ll kind of see how everything goes from here.”

Josh Gregory, Zalatoris’ short game and putting coach, was handed the bag on Saturday and the pair worked well. Zalatoris fired another 66 on Saturday to move to T-18 before play was suspended later in the day.

“I feel awful, but Ryan Goble was first class the way he handled it,” Gregory said. “He’s been there with Will when Will was ranked over 1,000 in the world and now, he’s a top-15 player in the world and going to trend upwards.”

