The first playoff in a PGA Championship in over 11 years went in favor of Justin Thomas — the 2022 PGA Championship victor. He edged out Will Zalatoris after three holes in a thrilling duel.

It marked Thomas’ second major win in his career.

Thomas emerged out of an eight-shot deficit to defeat Zalatoris in the three-hole finale.

