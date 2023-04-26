Rumors Continue To Swirl About Will Levis And The Patriots

Videos by OutKick

The Patriots reportedly have a very real interest in former Kentucky QB Will Levis.

Levis has become a focal point of the NFL Draft ahead of picks getting underway Thursday. His odds to be taken first overall skyrocketed Tuesday due to a random Reddit post claiming he told his family the Panthers informed him he’d be the top pick.

If that doesn’t happen – there’s no concrete reporting to suggest it will – the Patriots have some serious interest in him.

Mike Giardi reported Tuesday that very “important folks” within the Patriots organization “believe in the talent” Will Levis has.

The Patriots previously hosted Levis for a visit amid ongoing QB drama with Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

As I mentioned on Felger & Holley last night, there is real interest in QB Will Levis from the Patriots. Not universally, but there are important folks in that building that believe in the talent. What I've heard about his visit from other stops… he hasn't blown anyone away. — Mike Giardi (@MikeGiardi) April 25, 2023

Will the Patriots attempt to make a run at Will Levis?

The biggest issue for the Patriots and Bill Belichick is they can have all the interest in the world in Levis, but the team’s draft position is a huge roadblock.

New England doesn’t pick until 14th overall in the first round. Will Levis isn’t expected to be on the board for more than a few picks.

If you believe the random Reddit post, Levis won’t make it past the Panthers selecting. I’d encourage everyone to be incredibly skeptical of that post. Remember, anyone can post on Reddit, and just because odds have swung doesn’t mean it’s real.

Will the Patriots make a run at Will Levis? (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The Patriots are going to need to trade up several spots if the team actually wants to draft Levis, and then does the franchise keep Mac Jones on the roster as well?

Remember, New England’s offense last season was lackluster with Jones and Zappe under center. It wasn’t pretty. The two put up the following numbers:

Bailey Zappe: 781 passing yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions and 34.5 QBR.

Mac Jones: 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 36.1 QBR.

You’re simply not going to win a lot of NFL games with those kinds of QB numbers. It’s understandable why some within the Patriots might want to consider a QB.

Where will Will Levis go in the draft? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

The good news for fans is the wait is almost over. The NFL Draft starts Thursday and a lot of attention will be on Will Levis and his future. Buckle up and get ready for chaos.