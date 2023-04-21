Patriots Host Will Levis Amid Drama With Mac Jones

Videos by OutKick

The New England Patriots reportedly are doing some due diligence on former Kentucky passer Will Levis.

The Patriots have faced a decent amount of offseason drama with former first round pick and current starting QB Mac Jones. There’s been some speculation the team could try to move Jones, and if that doesn’t happen, a QB battle against Bailey Zappe could be waiting.

However, there might be a new wrinkle in the mix. Ian Rapoport reported Thursday that the former Kentucky QB had a Top 30 visit Wednesday with the Patriots.

Levis is viewed as a lock to come off the board in the first round, but it’s unclear where he could go. There’s definitely a very real chance he’s available when the Patriots pick at 14.

An interesting Top 30 visit on the final day teams were allowed: The #Patriots hosted #Kentucky QB Will Levis yesterday, source says, part of their due diligence to prepare for any scenario a week from now. New England picks 14th. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) April 20, 2023

The Patriots have some interest in Will Levis.

It’s important to state right from the jump teams often do due diligence on guys they have no intention of drafting.

It’s the NFL Draft. There are hundreds of prospects. You have to kick the tires on a lot more guys than just those who you’ll pick. A team wouldn’t be doing its job if it was just focused on a small group of players.

Having said that, Will Levis visiting the Patriots definitely cranks up the drama surrounding Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe.

The offense for the Patriots wasn’t good in 2022. Below are the stats of both QBs:

Bailey Zappe: 781 passing yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions and 34.5 QBR.

Mac Jones: 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 36.1 QBR.

Both showed flashes at times, but overall, the offense constantly struggled as the Patriots finished 8-9 and missed the playoffs.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are in a fight for the QB1 role for the Patriots. Will the Patriots draft Will Levis? (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

Is a rest coming?

Is Bill Belichick looking to throw a serious curveball and just hit the reset button at the QB position by drafting Will Levis? Given the fact he took a Top 30 visit, it doesn’t appear it can be ruled out.

Levis has a big body, a strong arm and is a very impressive athlete. However, he’s also known for not making the best decisions on the field. He threw a total of 43 touchdowns to 23 interceptions his two seasons starting in Lexington. That’s not impressive at all. Levis’ decision making is by far and away the biggest knock on him.

The raw skills and physical attributes are definitely there with Will Levis. There just needs to be a lot of fine tuning when it comes to the decisions he makes on the field.

Will the Patriots draft Will Levis? (Photo by Jeff Moreland/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

The draft starts this upcoming Thursday, and seeing Levis land with the Patriots would definitely be a very unexpected surprise. Welcome to the goofiest time of the year in the NFL. Anything is possible.