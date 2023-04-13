Bailey Zappe Discusses Patriots QB Competition, Makes It Clear He’s Ready

Videos by OutKick

Bailey Zappe is ready to roll as QB1 for the Patriots if his number is called.

Zappe surprised some people last season with some pretty impressive play at times for a fourth round QB, and it created a bit of an in-season QB controversy with Mac Jones.

The play between the two even split the locker room, Devin McCourty revealed in a recent interview. Now, all eyes are on whether or not Bill Belichick will roll with the team’s former first round pick in Mac Jones or pivot to Bailey Zappe to open the 2023 season.

Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe are in a fight for the QB1 role for the Patriots. (Photo by Maddie Malhotra/Getty Images)

“You know, if my opportunity presents itself, like I’ve been saying, I’m going to take full advantage of it. I’m going to do everything I can to help the team win. You know, that’s really all I can say from that standpoint. That’s coach Belichick’s decision, whatever he decides. But if the opportunity presents itself, I’m going to be ready and take advantage of it,” Zappe told the press Wednesday afternoon during a youth football clinic at Naval Station Newport.

Bailey Zappe spoke today between drills as the @PatsFoundation held a youth football clinic at Naval Station Newport. He was asked by @NBC10_Joe about his mindset entering OTA’a and competing at quarterback. pic.twitter.com/VB1Lz7tRsf — Bob Socci (@BobSocci) April 12, 2023

Will it be Bailey Zappe or Mac Jones for the Patriots in 2023?

Health issues in the QB room forced Zappe under center, despite the fact he was supposed to be QB3. In his first three appearances, he threw for four touchdowns, one interception and 596 yards.

His most notable game came during a 38-15 win over the Browns when he threw for 309 yards and two touchdowns. The former Western Kentucky star also relieved Mac Jones during a loss to the Bears, but never threw another pass the rest of the season.

Who will start at QB for the Patriots in 2023? (Photo by Nick Cammett/Getty Images)

Now, all eyes are on what Belichick and the Patriots will do. Will Mac Jones, once again, be the man or is a switch to Bailey Zappe inevitable?

Let’s compare the 2022 stats:

Bailey Zappe: 781 passing yards, five touchdowns, three interceptions and 34.5 QBR.

Mac Jones: 2,997 passing yards, 14 touchdowns, 11 interceptions and 36.1 QBR.

The numbers are incredibly similar when broken down for playing time. The QBR rating is only off by 1.6.

There is also another potential option on the table. The Patriots could try to move Mac Jones. There’s speculation that might happen, but it’s unclear whether or not that’s a real topic being discussed or simple pre-draft nonsense. After all, it is one of the craziest parts of the year for the NFL.

Will Bailey Zappe start for the Patriots? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Patriots fans will have to wait to see how it all shakes out, but right now, the situation is about as fluid as it could possibly get.