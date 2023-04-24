Will Levis Is The Odds-On Favorite To Go #2 In NFL Draft; CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson Sliding Down

Videos by OutKick

It’s hard to keep up with the changing odds of the NFL Draft. For the most part, Alabama’s Bryce Young and Ohio State’s CJ Stroud had flipped back-and-forth as the favorites to go #1 and #2. But now, there’s a newcomer to the party: Kentucky’s Will Levis.

Bryce Young, as reported previously, is the heavy favorite to go #1. CJ Stroud held that spot for a while, but now it’s seemingly a foregone conclusion that the Alabama Heisman Trophy winner will have his name called first on Thursday.

That left CJ Stroud as the clear favorite to go #2 overall. However, that’s not the case any longer. According to DraftKings Sportsbook, Will Levis is -165 to be the second pick. That gives him implied odds of just over 62%.

Stroud is now fourth on that list at +400 (20% chance) behind Texas Tech edge rusher Tyree Wilson (+225) and Alabama edge Will Anderson (+350).

The interesting note about Levis is that it seems unlikely that the Houston Texans are going to select Levis. The odds suggest that Houston is going to trade that pick. If they don’t, they probably take Wilson or Anderson.

The most likely landing spot for Levis is Indianapolis. Are the Colts and Texans going to execute an inter-division NFL Draft swap?

As for Stroud, he’s still the favorite to go #3 overall, but just barely. He’s at +230 just ahead of Wilson (+250). Again, the Cardinals are not going to take Stroud at #3. So, these odds also bake in the idea of Arizona trading down.

Is quarterback Will Levis going to be picked ahead of CJ Stroud and Anthony Richardson in the NFL Draft? (Photo by Stacy Revere/Getty Images)

Both Houston and Arizona seemingly want to trade down, the question is whether any team is actually willing to come up. The quarterbacks appear to be falling down draft boards, if reports are to be believed.

The odds still like Florida’s Anthony Richardson to go inside the Top 5 (-200 to be picked within the first five picks) but that number was much lower last week.

It all depends what happens at #2 and #3. Does Houston take a quarterback? Do they trade to a team that wants a QB? Can Arizona move down?

If those teams end up staying put and taking defensive players, it pushes all of the quarterbacks down the board. We could see big-time slides for Stroud and Richardson.

I don’t think Levis gets past the Colts at #4, but there is a lot to shake out on Thursday night.

Buckle up.