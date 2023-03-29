NFL Draft Betting: Based On Las Vegas Odds, CJ Stroud Near Lock To Go No. 1, Bryce Young #2

Videos by OutKick

Based on current betting odds, there’s no need to wait until April 27. The #1 overall pick in the NFL Draft is Ohio State quarterback CJ Stroud followed by Alabama quarterback Bryce Young. After that, likely Alabama EDGE Will Anderson, but it’s all up in the air.

According to DraftKings, CJ Stroud is currently going off at -330 to be the #1 pick. That means Stroud is about 75% to be the top pick, according to implied probability. Bryce Young is second at +225.

Based on the Las Vegas betting odds, CJ Stroud is HEAVILY favored to be the #1 overall pick followed by Bryce Young and Will Anderson. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

But Young is the odds-on favorite to be the #2 overall pick, currently sitting at -300. Stroud is next at +290. No other player is better than 7-1 to go in either spot, though Florida quarterback Anthony Richardson has the third-shortest odds to be the #1 overall pick at +750.

At third overall, Anderson is slightly favored at -110. Then comes Richardson at +150.

Richardson is favored to go #4 overall at -165. Then Kentucky quarterback Will Levis at +165.

Possible bets to consider for NFL Draft

In my latest NFL Mock Draft, I have it as CJ Stroud first followed by Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis. I think there’s some value in Will Anderson at #5 overall (+350) if the prediction comes true and QB-needy teams get desperate and jump up.

Another interesting bet to consider. I think there’s a decent chance the Los Angeles Rams are targeting Tennessee quarterback Hendon Hooker. I projected the Rams to trade from early second round into the first to take him. However, they might stay put and take him, as well.

With Matthew Stafford’s future up-in-the-air, it makes sense that Los Angeles might look to someone like Hooker.

Currently, DraftKings has Hooker at +1800 to be drafted by the Rams.