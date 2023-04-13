Bryce Young Now Overwhelming Betting Favorite To Go #1 In NFL Draft, Just Two Weeks After It Was CJ Stroud

Videos by OutKick

There’s a reason that many people refer to the lead-up to the NFL Draft as the “silly season.” Things change almost daily. Tons of information comes flying in, some of it true, some of it not. In a perfect example, Bryce Young has completely flipped with C.J. Stroud as the betting favorite for #1 overall.

Again.

Las Vegas books favored Bryce Young to be the top pick from the jump. But following the Carolina Panthers trade for the number one pick, Stroud jumped him. Not only did Stroud jump him, but Anthony Richardson did as well.

Then, just two weeks ago, Stroud became the overwhelming favorite at nearly 75% implied odds.

But today, Thursday, April 13, Bryce Young is the massive favorite to be the guy.

Betting odds for #1 overall pick now favor Bryce Young over CJ Stroud, Anthony Richardson and Will Levis (Screenshot: DraftKings Sportsbook)

Bryce Young favored for #1 pick in NFL Draft over C.J. Stroud after market shifts AGAIN

It’s wild to see how this market has changed. Two weeks ago, C.J. Stroud was a near-lock to be the #1 pick. Now, it’s Bryce Young.

And suddenly, Anthony Richardson is way down the board. In the previous iteration that saw Stroud heavily favored, Richardson had +275 odds. Less than 3-1. Now, he’s 20-1.

Will Levis has slid down a bit, too, though he’s always been considered a longshot.

Betting odds for #1 overall pick now favor Bryce Young over CJ Stroud, Will Levis and Anthony Richardson. (Photo credits: Getty Images)

Actually, Richardson’s odds seem to be slipping across the board. Previously, he was the odds-on favorite to be picked at both #3 overall and #4 overall. Now, though, he’s only slightly favored as the #3 pick (+100) and the #4 pick (+150).

Perhaps that’s why he chose Thursday to write a bizarre open letter to “NFL coaches and GMs” that clearly was meant to attract some positive PR.

Luckily, we’re just two weeks away from the actual NFL Draft.

And none of this really means anything until then.