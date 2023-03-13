C.J. Stroud Is Now The Betting Favorite To Be First Pick In 2023 NFL Draft

Videos by OutKick

The fluctuating betting odds for who will be the “No. 1 pick in the 2023 NFL Draft” signify how chaotic this draft season has been.

The Chicago Bears finished the 2022 regular season with the worst overall record but traded away the No. 1 overall pick to the Carolina Panthers since the Bears already have a franchise QB in Justin Fields.

With six weeks until the 2023 NFL Draft, former Ohio State Buckeyes QB C.J. Stroud is now the favorite to be selected 1st overall.

NFL Draft 2023 odds for No. 1 overall pick

Odds for the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL Draft from DraftKings Sportsbook as of Monday, March 13 at 2:50 p.m. ET.

Stroud leapfrogging Alabama QB Bryce Young and Florida QB Anthony Richardson is both surprising and not surprising at the same time.

This whole NFL regular season Young was expected to be the 1st QB off the board at the NFL Draft. There were even discussions about “tanking for Bryce Young”.

Then Richardson briefly jumped ahead of everyone with eye-popping workouts at the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

However, what never registered with me is why Stroud ever fell below Richardson and former Kentucky QB Will Levis in this 1st-pick of the 2023 NFL Draft market.

At the end of 2021 college football season, it was 1-Young, 2-Stroud and everyone else in the future NFL QB power rankings. Granted, Stroud’s numbers dipped slightly from 2021 to 2022 but he had an awesome season.

Stroud led the nation in yards per pass and QB Rating and was 2nd in passing touchdowns behind 2022 Heisman Trophy winner, USC QB Caleb Williams.

Most importantly, Stroud was sensational in Ohio State’s 42-41 loss to the eventual national champion Georgia Bulldogs in the College Football Playoff semifinals.

C.J. Stroud evades Georgia defenders in the Chick-fil-A Peach Bowl at Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. (Carmen Mandato/Getty Images)

Stroud threw for 348 yards vs. the country’s best defense for a 4/0 TD/INT ratio and a 192.4 QB Rating. To put the QB Rating into context, Stroud’s season-long QB Rating was 177.7.

Heads up, it’s not wise to fade this market. These NFL Draft odds shift based on betting trends, which are usually based off of information. I.e. sharps are getting intel the Panthers are interested in Stroud.

Not even Stroud’s questionable quarterback role models are affecting his odds to be the 1st player taken in the 2023 NFL Draft. Nor should it.

For what it’s worth, Stroud has the highest ceiling of any QB in the 2023 NFL Draft. His arm talent is A1, his mobility is above-average and Stroud has shown up in big games against great teams.

