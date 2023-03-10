Bears Trade First-Overall Draft Pick To Carolina Panthers For King’s Ransom

Videos by OutKick

Chicago has made their pick, and the Bears are sticking with Justin Fields at quarterback.

In a blockbuster trade, announced Friday afternoon, the Bears agreed to trade the first-overall pick of the 2023 NFL Draft to the Carolina Panthers for a king’s ransom, which includes four valuable draft picks and an elite wideout. The news was first reported by ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Chicago got an absolute haul in this deal.

The Bears will receive:

Pick No. 9 (2023)

Pick No. 61 (2023)

2024 first-round pick

2025 second-round pick

Wide receiver DJ Moore

The Panthers will receive:

Pick No. 1 (2023)

Heading into the 2023-24 season, Carolina’s quarterbacks room consisted of Sam Darnold, Ole Miss product Matt Corral and PJ Walker.

After losing out on the Derek Carr sweepstakes, head coach Frank Reich and the Carolina Panthers will now turn their attention to potentially securing a franchise QB with the No. 1 overall pick.

Following the NFL Combine, it’s been a two-horse race to the top of the draft board between Alabama quarterback Bryce Young and Ohio State QB C.J. Stroud.

Meanwhile, the Bears prepare to build around former 11th-overall pick Justin Fields, who led a strong individual season for Chicago but lost steam as the team finished 3-14 on the year. The Bears continue to reel in offensive talent for Fields, including a mid-season trade last year for former Pittsburgh Steelers wide receiver Chase Claypool.

Fields finished last season with 2,242 passing yards, 17 touchdowns and 11 interceptions. He shined as a dual-threat QB, adding 1,143 rushing yards (second-most by a QB) and eight rushing TDs.

Chicago is now in a prime position to now only improve upon their offense, but secure a legitimate defensive player with the ninth overall pick (Jalen Carter, anyone?).

(Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Who won the trade? Carolina or Chicago? Let us know in the comments.

Details are still rolling out on the terms of the trade.

Check back in with OutKick for updates.