NFL Insiders Believe The Panthers Will Draft C.J. Stroud: REPORT

Videos by OutKick

NFL insiders believe the Carolina Panthers are zeroing in on C.J. Stroud.

The Panthers sent shockwaves through the NFL when they swapped for the top pick from the Bears. The move was clearly done to draft a QB of the future, and there’s two clear options.

C.J. Stroud or Bryce Young.

The Panthers reportedly are very high on C.J. Stroud. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

The Panthers apparently like C.J. Stroud.

While Bryce Young is a star in his own right and viewed as the top QB prospect by many, the Panthers are reportedly locking in on the former Ohio State star.

The Athletic reported “league insiders believe it will be Stroud” whose name is called first overall in April.

Stroud was a dominant QB for two seasons in Columbus, has a big body and a rocket for an arm. While he’s not as shifty as young, he’s still incredibly athletic.

Will the Panthers draft C.J. Stroud? (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The former Buckeyes gunslinger just doesn’t prefer to run. He likes to work through his progressions and then if he has to, he will take off.

Stroud finished his career with the Buckeyes with 8,123 passing yards, 85 passing touchdowns and only 12 interceptions. Those are video game numbers. It’s not hard to understand why the Panthers might be salivating at the idea of getting him.

The Panthers are reportedly high on C.J. Stroud. (Photo by Ben Jackson/Getty Images)

As for Young, if he’s not the first QB off the board, he’s almost a lock to go second to the Texans. Of course, there’s still plenty of time until the draft. A lot can change between now and late April. If Stroud is the pick, the Panthers will add a young passer with an incredibly high ceiling. That much is for sure.