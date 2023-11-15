Will Levis’ Ex Gia Duddy Wants To Know What Happened To Cuffing Season As She Pours Cold Water On Rumors That The Two Are Getting Back Together

Videos by OutKick

The rumor mill has been working overtime surrounding Tennessee Titans quarterback Will Levis and his ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy lately.

The two split not long after the regular season arrived. She appeared to address the breakup just as the rumors of what caused them to go their separate ways started to come out.

Earlier this month there were more rumors that the two were back on good terms and possibly headed towards Duddy resuming her NFL WAG duties.

Will Levis of the Tennessee Titans stands on the sidelines during the national anthem in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Levis had just taken over the starting job in Tennessee as she was busy building her brand with an Instagram 101 look at her Halloween costume. That was at the end of October into the beginning of November.

We’re several games into his career as a starter and we still haven’t seen Duddy at a Titans game in a Levis jersey. You would think now would be the time to hit the ex up and see if there’s anything still there.

If Duddy’s latest viral TikTok video is any indication, that’s not going to be happening anytime soon. Levis might be opting for single life in Nashville as the Titans starter.

“Guys, what happened to cuffing season?,” Duddy starts the video by asking. “And why is everybody breaking up right now?”

She’s apparently not alone when it comes to breaking up this fall. She continued, “Like, all of my friends have broken up with their boyfriends.”

The Disappearance Of Cuffing Season Has Gia Duddy Confused

“What’s happening? And it’s not even like, there’s no dramatic breakups, everyone is just breaking up because it’s not what’s best for each other right now.”

She added, “Instead of summer being breakup season, it’s fall and winter. I’m confused.”

Duddy’s not the only one confused. She had a draft night that was setting her up for a run at first ballot WAG Hall of Fame territory.

She made it through Penn State and Kentucky with Levis, was there as he slid out of the first-round on Draft Night, then they breakup after one month in Tennessee. It was terrible timing for her WAG career, but things could have been worse.

If they split before Duddy stole the spotlight and lit up the draft then she probably wouldn’t be a budding influencer with the brand deals she was able to land and the attentions she’s been able to grab.

Who knows? Maybe cuffing season returns at some point and these two figure things out. For now she’ll be taking a flamethrower to social media as she learns the influencing game and he’ll be doing his best to learn the quarterback position at the NFL level.