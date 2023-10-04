Gia Duddy Appears To Address The Reported Breakup With Titans Quarterback Will Levis

Videos by OutKick

Last month we learned that surviving a tough NFL Draft Night together, doesn’t necessarily mean that a couple will survive a rookie season together. True love is a lie and we’re all witnesses to that fact.

After sliding down to the second-round and watching his girlfriend become a social media star before his eyes, Titans rookie Will Levis and Gia Duddy reportedly called it quits last month. The report of the breakup came less than a month after she packed her bikinis and moved to Tennessee to join him.

Will Levis and Gia Duddy attend the Rookie Premiere Wrap Party in Beverly Hills, California. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

How do you ride out a slide right out of the first-round together, but not make it through one month in Nashville? It’s not known why the two went their separate ways, but there are rumors out there that attending a certain country music star’s concert might have played a part in the breakup.

Following the report of the split, and the warning to Nashville as the quarterback and his NFL paychecks start hitting the city, the two stayed silent.

For those reading between the lines, that came to an end earlier this week. Duddy took TikTok and asked October to be nice to her after a rough September. She appears to be addressing the Levis breakup.

Playboi Carti’s hit “Sky” is playing in the short clip with the line “It’s the first of the month” driving home the point that she’s hoping for better days.

Duddy then posted several videos on the platform wearing an Eagles hat. Gone was the Titans gear she had acquired following the team drafting Levis.

More confirmation that they’ve called it quits? Perhaps, but Duddy addressed the Eagles hat in the comments of one of the videos, “Y’all I’m from outside Philly chill.”

Gia Duddy Is Going To Be Just Fine

While that maybe true, if she was still with Levis this wouldn’t happen. You can’t throw on a hat with another team’s logo on it. That’s day one WAG stuff right there. It just can’t happen.

Neither can an “I’m single” announcement on a social media account with hundreds of thousands of followers. No girlfriend of an NFL rookie is going to put up with that either.

So while they haven’t officially addressed the relationship status, it’s safe to assume the reports of a breakup are true. And that certainly doesn’t mean we’re going to see less of Duddy.

Something tells me she’s going to be just fine. She’s already had more game day action than Levis has.

He’s riding the depth chart as the Titans third-string quarterback. Duddy on the other hand is dropping game day essential content as part of her Burger King brand deal.

Not only did she not slide in the draft, but she’s also seeing live reps on Sundays too.