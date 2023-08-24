Will Levis’ Girlfriend Gia Duddy Packs Her Bikini And Heads To Nashville

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis’ longtime girlfriend, Gia Duddy, is officially a Nashville resident.

Yep. Months after Levis was (finally) drafted by the Tennessee Titans, Duddy has joined her man down south to start her NFL WAG life. The Penn State alum graduated a few months ago but apparently spent the summer at home before packing her bags for good Thursday afternoon.

Just in time, too! The Titans are just weeks away from kicking off the 2023 season, and they need all hands on deck this year. You can’t just dip your toe into the NFL WAG life. You’re either all in or you’re out. No in between. No half-measures.

Gia Duddy finally made the leap this week and chose the latter. Good call. Wise one.

Anyway, she hopped on Instagram to pay homage to her hometown in a moving tribute.

Gia Duddy is going to be a star in Nashville

Welcome to Nashville, Gia! You’re gonna love it down here.

I don’t live there, but I do live in Florida and the south sticks together. When you’re here, you’re family.

Shoutout to Olive Garden!

It’s been a big few months for Gia Duddy and Will Levis, and it’s only just the beginning. She went mega-viral on draft night as Will fell like a brick to the second round, and her social media following has exploded ever since.

And now, she’s in Nashville! The possibilities are endless. Just wait until Will Levis finally passes Ryan Tannehill on the depth chart, thus thrusting Gia into the NFL WAG spotlight.

Until then, she’ll just have to bide her time as she adjusts to the south. I have a feeling she’ll fit in just fine.