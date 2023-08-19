Will Levis’ Girlfriend Gia Duddy Lights Up A Morgan Wallen Concert At Fenway In A Titans Jersey

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis was the talk of the first night of the NFL Draft back in April for all the wrong reasons. The expected first-round pick’s slide into the second-round earned him a ton of camera time.

The camera time and added attention did almost nothing to help him, but it made his girlfriend, Gia Duddy, a draft night star. She stole the show, went viral on social media, and has since cashed in on the attention with brand deals and an endorsement deal with Burger King.

Will Levis and Gia Duddy attend the Rookie Premiere Wrap Party hosted by Fanatics CEO Michael Rubin. (Photo by Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Fanatics)

All things considered, Levis did alright for himself. He didn’t land a first-round spot, but he was taken by the Tennessee Titans in the second-round with the 33rd overall pick. He’s in a good spot as the likely backup to Ryan Tannehill on a good team with a decent roster.

Added to that is the 4-year, $9.5 million contract he signed with an almost $4 million signing bonus and $8.7 million in guaranteed money. The money might have been nicer had he gone in the top ten, as some thought he would, but it’s hard to argue that he would have found himself in a better situation.

With the preseason underway Levis is busy trying to solidify that backup role. As was the case on draft night, Duddy continues to steal the show.

The Titans are in Minnesota for a preseason game against the Vikings tonight, but it’s his girlfriend’s night out at Fenway for a Morgan Wallen concert that has social media talking. The 22-year-old lit up the concert in cowboy boots, cut-off shorts, and crop top covered with a Titans jersey.

Gia Duddy’s Show Stealing Days Are Far From Over

Unfortunately, for Levis anyway, Duddy’s headline stealing is probably going to continue for a while longer. In all likelihood until he’s ready to take the QB1 job in Tennessee.

Right now, he’s in a battle for the backup spot with Malik Willis, who has every intention of making the rookie work for the second quarterback spot on the depth chart.

Losing the backup job could earn Levis some similar headlines to the ones he got on draft night. He’d probably much rather win the backup job and let Duddy take the spotlight for now. She appears more than willing to do her part.