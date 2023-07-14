Will Levis’ Rising Star Girlfriend Lands Burger King Endorsement Deal

Videos by OutKick

Will Levis might only have second round NFL money, but it’s his girlfriend Gia Duddy who is apparently getting ready to cash in.

There was speculation going into the 2023 NFL Draft that Levis could be a top-three pick. There was even hype for a very brief moment he could go first overall.

Worst case scenario, many draft analysts didn’t see him dropping out of the top 10. However, not only did he drop out of the top 10, he fell out of the first round.

The Titans eventually drafted Levis in the second round with the 33rd overall pick. While Levis was sliding faster than snow in an avalanche, Gia Duddy was capturing everyone’s attention watching the draft.

Will Levis slid in the draft to the Tennessee Titans in the second round. (Photo by Kevin Sabitus/Getty Images)

Gia Duddy inks Burger King endorsement deal.

She’s apparently parlayed that attention into a payday. The Titans rookie QB revealed during an interview with Barstool Sports that Duddy now has an endorsement deal with Burger King.

That’s right, folks. Will Levis sliding in the draft and Gia Duddy dominating the broadcast led to her signing a deal with the burger chain.

His pain was her reward. Life sure can be funny sometimes.

Will Levis' draft night didn't exactly go as planned, but his GF's TikTok account sure benefited.



New @StoolMidShow is LIVE: https://t.co/aaWFzHYDdU pic.twitter.com/aFGfqfDBhp — Barstool Sports (@barstoolsports) July 13, 2023

Will Levis’ girlfriend is a rising star.

Will Levis’ future in the NFL remains incredibly cloudy. It seems very unlikely he’s called upon by the Titans for awhile.

Malik Willis, who is at risk of not even keeping his job, reportedly is outplaying him in camp. Plus, Ryan Tannehill will remain the starter as long as he’s on the roster.

Levis should get comfortable on the bench for awhile. While he’s wearing a headset, Gia Duddy can start crushing the endorsement game.

Will Levis’ girlfriend Gia Duddy signs endorsement deal with Burger King. (© Mark Zaleski / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK)

She simply watched Levis slide in the draft, and is now going to be slinging Burger King products. If that’s not winning, I don’t know what is.

If you haven’t found Duddy’s Instagram, I suggest you give it a glance. It’s pretty obvious why she’s blowing up online.