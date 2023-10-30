Will Levis’ Ex Gia Duddy Tries To Win Him Back, Kenneth Gainwell Slides Into DMs At Halftime & Heidi Klum Gets Naked In Halloween Teaser

Videos by OutKick

Welcome to a Halloween-eve Nightcaps, where the content is so freaking loaded I don’t even know where to begin. Will Levis and Gia Duddy finally getting the national spotlight they both deserve?

Not a bad choice, especially because Nightcaps pretty much put both on the map before they went viral during the NFL Draft. Remember, we’re ahead of trends here, not behind them.

We could start there, sure. But, how do I just ignore an NFL player hopping into the DMs at halftime of his own game? Hilarious. Kenneth Gainwell may be my new favorite player in the league. Give this guy a raise, STAT.

We’re also going to celebrate Halloween — and Michael Myers — the only way we can, I’m sure I’ll crank out some ridiculous Mount Rushmore, and I’ll obviously have more than one Halloween costume to show you.

Gia Duddy ain’t the only one showing off her Oct. 31 outfit on Instagram. This is PEAK influencer season right now — I’d argue Halloween is their Super Bowl — so we have a ton to dig through.

Pittsburgh soccer star Emily Harrigan — the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch — will therefore be making her Nightcaps debut here in just a bit. Heidi Klum also got naked on Instagram for Halloween, which for anyone else would be huge news but for Heidi that’s simply called Monday.

What a damn lineup! Don’t you dare accuse me of mailing it in today. No sir. We respect Halloween around here, so it’s all-systems go right now.

Mix whatever the hell potion drink you’d like, tell the wife and kids you have to go to the bathroom, throw on the fan and settle in for 10 minutes of peace, quiet and Will Levis.

Let’s roll.

Will Levis takes NFL by storm as Gia Duddy dances on Instagram

What a damn debut for Will Levis, huh? I mean, my goodness. If I’m the Titans, by the way, I’m calling up the Vikings immediately and offering up Ryan Tannehill. I know he’s hurt, but he’ll be back. Kirk Cousins won’t. I’m just saying.

As for Levis, he had some damn DARTS yesterday, but this one made me feel things:

Will Levis just threw his fourth TD of the day. This was a 33-yard DOT to Nick Westbrook-Ikhine.



Levis: 19/29, 238 yards, 4 TDs, 0 INTs.pic.twitter.com/WBUMOJCBkK https://t.co/V45ad1NcSE — Ari Meirov (@MySportsUpdate) October 29, 2023

Good lord. What an arm. I’ve been banging the table for Will Levis for months now, and the Titans may have finally found a legit quarterback. God, I’m smart.

Now, was I more so banging the table for Will Levis because of now ex-girlfriend Gia Duddy? Sure. Why wouldn’t I?

She burst onto the scene before the draft when Nightcaps highlighted her, had an outstanding summer of practice being an NFL WAG, and was seemingly ready for the spotlight until they BROKE UP earlier this month.

Talk about your all-time bad timing. I don’t know who ditched who, but it was a punch to the gut at the time and it’s even worse now that Will is finally QB1.

To her credit, Gia seems just fine:

Kenneth Gainwell doesn’t have time for the haters, even during an actual game

Don’t look now, but reports — and by that I mean Gia’s Instagram story — show that she watched Will Levis tear the Falcons to shreds yesterday. Sign of things to come? I hope so. I wouldn’t count these two out just yet.

Let’s stay in the NFL and head on over to Philadelphia, where RB Kenneth Gainwell was playing like ass during yesterday’s first half and heard about it in the locker room.

Not from weirdo Nick Sirianni or Jalen Hurts or anyone like that. Nope. From Kenny G!

Kenneth Gainwell fumbled and the Commanders take over! pic.twitter.com/k3lInyIU8n — Arye Pulli (@AryePulli) October 29, 2023

Eagles RB Kenny Gainwell is on his phone while the game is going on. #Eagles @jasrifootball @_MLFootball pic.twitter.com/9QhvRV2rH8 — devonta smith enthusiast (@devxnta) October 29, 2023

Bill Belichick calls BS, Matthew Slater is 70 & yesterday was a banner day for NFL throwbacks

Love this dude. Lil boy is such a lowkey funny comeback. I don’t have the guts to use it, but I respect the hell out of anyone who does.

Also, I don’t know if this is 100% true in the era of AI and deep-fakes, but it’s making the rounds on the internet and enough blue checks are talking about it that I decided to use it. We ain’t the first on it, so we can’t get in trouble. That’s my official statement.

Couple more observations from yesterday, mostly involving the Pats and Dolphins …

Bill Belichick DESPISED about 90% of the calls, and I’ll be honest with you, he was right on a couple of them. Refs were CLEARLY in makeup call mode to the Dolphins after rigging the Eagles game, and it showed.

Still, Bill didn’t appreciate it:

I'm not great at lip-reading, but I believe Bill Belichick said 'I disagree with that call, but i respect it!'pic.twitter.com/wEV8Rmrqa4 — Sam Monson (@PFF_Sam) October 29, 2023

I’ve said it all year — the refs STINK this season. It’s worse than ever, and that’s saying something because they’ve stunk for a while now.

The art of refereeing died when Biceps Ed Hochuli hung ’em up a few years ago. True story.

One of the calls they missed was Dolphins safety Brandon Jones sending former teammate DeVante Parker into next week with an absolute vicious hit to the chin.

No flag on this one seems a little suspect, and some random 65-year-old BU professor Matthew Slater agreed:

NFL officials decided this was not a helmet to helmet hit on Devante Parker.



Horrible officiating today. pic.twitter.com/tpTMkXz3ve — Savage (@SavageSports_) October 29, 2023

Matthew Slater confidently said DeShon Elliott will be fined for his high hit on DeVante Parker. pic.twitter.com/nElUToyWXq — Zack Cox (@ZackCoxNESN) October 29, 2023

WHATTTTTT? Now, Matthew Slater is old AF by NFL standards (38), but still, I genuinely thought that was a deep fake. I had to check the comments to make sure I wasn’t the only one dumbfounded and that’s literally all anyone is talking about.

Wild.

Finally … the Dolphins, Seahawks and Titans broke out the throwbacks yesterday and buddy, it was beautiful. Who ya got here? I’m not even sure there’s a wrong answer:

Some throwback uniforms are great occasionally, others are primed to become full time once again…



The Miami Dolphins have a full-timer on their hands.



🔥 pic.twitter.com/phCYeOkcZW — JJ Watt (@JJWatt) October 30, 2023

Naked Heidi Klum, Michael Myers challenge and Halloween candy

She’s a beaut, Clark.

I think I’m going Seahawks, Dolphins and then Titans. Honestly, though, they all need to be permanent, along with Philly’s Kelly Greens they wore last week.

I will say, it’s also a little odd that Tennessee gets to claim the Houston Oiler throwbacks. Feel like that’s sort of cheating. It’s Will Levis’ world now, though, so I don’t care.

Rapid-fire time so we can gear up for the riveting Raiders-Lions game tonight!

First up? Something called the Michael Myers challenge, as performed by a bunch of high school offensive linemen:

Man I probably would’ve been dead too 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣😭😭😭😭 #MichaelMyersChallenge pic.twitter.com/AUBwMRRIZR — Shannonnn sharpes Burner (PARODY Account) (@shannonsharpeee) October 30, 2023

I’ve just about successfully watched every single Michael Myers movie this October, wrapping it up with Halloween 6: The Curse of Michael Myers last night.

Only one I have left is the OG Halloween, which I save for Oct. 31 because I have an ounce of class. I’d suggest you do the same.

Now, before Heidi sprawls out naked on a couch for no reason whatsoever, let’s talk Halloween candy.

Today is National Candy Corn Day, and I like candy corn. I’m not one of those people who craps on it. I think it’s a solid candy, especially the ones that are in pumpkin shapes because they’re just a tad thicker.

Are they the best Halloween candy? No way. Not even close. But they’re good. It’s easy to hate on candy corn, but Nightcaps zigs while others zag. We’re pro-candy corn here.

As for the best candy to grab on Halloween night?

Twix Kit-Kat 3 Musketeers Those fruit-flavored tootsie rolls that come in different colored packaging

I’m dead serious on that one, too. It’s not a bit to piss you guys off. Those are underrated and deserve some shine. Regular tootsie rolls are ass.

Finally, here’s Heidi Klum doing totally normal Heidi Klum things on Instagram in some sort of Halloween teaser:

Take us home, Emily Harrigan

It’s incredible what Heidi Klum gets away with on Instagram, but it’s also called respecting the GOAT. Heidi walked years ago so these wannabe influencers in today’s world could run.

She set the bar and continues to reset the damn thing every single week. Cannot WAIT to see what that’s a precursor to.

OK, that’s enough for today. Let’s all soak in the final day of Halloween SZN before we skip right over Thanksgiving and start blaring Mariah Carey at 12:01 Wednesday. Miserable.

Welcome to Nightcaps, Pittsburgh soccer star Emily Harrigan!

Let’s have a week.

OutKick Nightcaps is a daily column set to run Monday through Friday at 4 p.m. (roughly, we’re not robots).

Are Will Levis and Gia Duddy back together now? Email me at Zach.Dean@OutKick.com.