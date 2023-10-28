Pittsburgh Soccer Star, The Paige Spiranac Of The Pitch & America’s Hottest Kicker, Takes Over Montana

Videos by OutKick

Pittsburgh soccer star Emily Harrigan — the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch dubbed America’s Hottest Placekicker last week by OutKick — is back to putting on a content clinic from the gridiron.

Literally. The 5-7 forward took over Montana’s Washington-Grizzly Stadium earlier this week with her boyfriend — and ex-player — and did a couple tackling drills.

And buddy, let me tell you, I think it may be time to change Harrigan’s title to America’s Hottest Linebacker.

Not even Paige Spiranac can do this, and that’s saying something.

Emily Harrigan has all the Paige Spiranac intangibles

That above video crossed the 1-million mark in pageviews and clicks — and you know what that means?

Money, baby. A whole lotta money. Emily Harrigan has cornered the hot girl can also play football market like no other influencer in the history of time. What a career we have blossoming in front of our very eyes right now.

Harrigan, the former Pittsburgh Panther, burst onto the scene a few months ago after dissing the insufferable USWNT after their embarrassing loss, and it’s been full steam ahead ever since.

OutKick first dubbed her the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch for obvious reasons, and then she decided to start drilling monster field goals — including a 50-yarder earlier this month — which then led yours truly to name her America’s Hottest Kicker.

That was last week. Now, here she is once again, back on the gridiron and back to posting heaters in a Montana helmet.

When she’s not doing that, Emily Harrigan can be found either by the pool, a Panthers game, or the beach.

That, boys and girls, is called expanding your portfolio.