Pittsburgh Soccer Star, The ‘Paige Spiranac Of The Pitch,’ Is Officially The Hottest Placekicker In America

Pittsburgh soccer star Emily Harrigan, who OutKick identified as the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch months ago, has finally caught the attention of the rest of the nation.

The 5-7 forward has been slowly bubbling up for some time now. She started to make a little noise at the end of summer when the USWNT choked in the World Cup, sending out a viral heater on TikTok that essentially said she could’ve done better.

Spoiler alert, by the way: she could’ve. Hell, I could’ve.

Anyway, since then it’s been all systems go for the Pittsburgh soccer star — hitting the pool, kicking monster field goals, heading to Morgantown for the Backyard Brawl, etc.

But the fellas in analytics have run the numbers on Emily Harrigan’s latest post, and they tell me she’s officially on the Paige Spiranac influencer plan. That’s what happens when you throw on a helmet and continue to look like an NFL kicker, I reckon.

Emily Harrigan officially proves she has Paige Spiranac talent

That little number right there has over 1 million views — by far Emily’s most viral video. When you enter that territory, you’ve officially got the world’s attention.

OutKick was on Harrigan months ago, but we’re always ahead of trends, so I’m not surprised. I’m pretty sure ESPN even threw up a graphic about her a few weeks ago, which also doesn’t surprise me because ESPN is always playing catchup.

No different with the Paige Spiranac of the Pitch. We found her first and now everyone else is joining the party. That’s fine. Come on in!

By the way, it’s not just the obvious fact that Emily Harrigan is a hot soccer player drilling field goals that makes her appealing to everyone. She’s also incredibly self-aware and funny — two things Paige Spiranac herself has mastered.

Two comments from Emily here stick out — the first one about people not caring that she’s wearing a helmet because that’s not what they’re coming here for, and the second little “nope” in response to being asked if she doesn’t usually wear protection.

That’s funny, and she nails it. Paige Spiranac isn’t shy about who she is and Emily Harrigan is following suit.

Mix in a little punt returning action and a massive marketing deal with HBO Max, and the Pittsburgh soccer star is well on her way to internet stardom.

Strap in.