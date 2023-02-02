Will Ferrell Sat Courtside In Portland and Chirped The Raptors

Videos by OutKick

Will Ferrell hit up a Portland Trailblazers game, and proved to be a good guest by absolutely giving it to the visiting Raptors.

The Semi-Pro star got quite the ovation from the Portland crowd.

The LEGEND Will Ferrell is courtside for Raptors-Blazers. 🔥



(🎥: @timandfriends)pic.twitter.com/QsAjwewse0 — theScore (@theScore) January 29, 2023

Maybe it was the warm welcome from the Trailblazers faithful, or maybe he just straight-up likes messing with the Raptors. Whatever the reason Ferrell took some time to give the team’s nearby bench some grief.

The Raptors even tweeted a video of Ferrell chirping the team.

“Did we just become best friends?”



Open Gym: Moment presented by @Bell pic.twitter.com/3exgY4bBFS — Toronto Raptors (@Raptors) January 30, 2023

First, he gave the Raptors bench a good ol’ fashioned stare-down. I mean, these are professionals, but a steely glare from Ricky Bobby in the flesh would make even the most seasoned vet grip the ball a little harder.

Then Ferrell zeroed in on his first target: Raptors power forward Chris Boucher.

“What does Boucher weigh?” Ferell yelled. “142?”

After Boucher threw down a dunk, Raptor Christian Koloko jokingly responded that Boucher tips the scales at 140 lbs.

After that, Ferrell joked with the Raptors some more by asking for the digits of the team’s most famous fan: Drake.

Does anybody have Drake’s number?” the Step Brothers star asked. “I need to get ahold of Drake.”

After Raptors power forward Scottie Barnes dropped a reverse dunk on the Trailblazers, Ferrell had seen enough.

“I get it, it was a good play,” he yelled.

Maybe the most surprising aspect of that video was the reception the Toronto Raptors got on the opposite side of the continent. Apparently, the Pacific Northwest is fertile ground for Raptors fans.

Seeing Ferrell at a game isn’t anything new. He’s part of the ownership group for the MLS‘ LAFC.

Earlier this month he was spotted celebrating a Los Angeles Kings win with goaltender Pheonix Copley.

Will Ferrell was HYPED UP after the Kings took the W last night 😂 pic.twitter.com/LxnbgKQMVS — Da Beauty League (@DaBeautyLeague) January 12, 2023

