Will Ferrell Chugs Beer Out Of MLS Cup Trophy Alongside Justin Bieber And Magic Johnson To Celebrate LAFC’s League Title

Saturday’s MLS Cup Final between Los Angeles FC and Philadelphia Union was epic. Not only did it come down to the wire, it ended with an epic celebration from Will Ferrell.

The MLS Cup, for those who don’t know, is the annual championship game of Major League Soccer and the culmination of the playoffs. It’s the Super Bowl of American professional soccer and the 2022 edition did not disappoint.

After going to extra time tied at 2, LAFC found itself down a man and a goal in the 128th minute. In that moment, Welsh star and former Tottenham and Real Madrid winger Gareth Bale knotted things up and sent Banc of California Stadium into a frenzy.

As a result of the late, extremely clutch equalizer, the game went to a penalty shootout. During PKs, the home side proved victorious and won the franchise’s first-ever MLS Cup on pens. It was mayhem!

Ferrell is a part-owner of LAFC and joined his team and their fans on the field postgame. In doing so, the 55-year-old actor, comedian and producer chugged a victory beer out of the MLS Cup itself.

Will Ferrell drinks out of @MLS Cup 👏🤣 pic.twitter.com/yPnbsHpD5e — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) November 5, 2022

In the locker room after the game, Ferrell posed for a photo with the hero of the match. The two have a combined estimated net worth of $305 million!

Ferrell was not the only star in attendance. Justin Bieber was in the stands living and dying with every touch.

Magic Johnson, who is also part of the ownership group, celebrated with Ferrell, Bieber and his squad as they relished in victory on the field.

God has really blessed me! 10 NBA Championships (5 as a player and 5 as an owner), a World Series ring with the Dodgers, a WNBA Championship with the Sparks and now an MLS Championship with LAFC….what’s next???🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆🏆💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍💍 pic.twitter.com/NWzITqLGvG — Earvin Magic Johnson (@MagicJohnson) November 6, 2022

All in all, it was a star-studded night in Los Angeles and it ended in triumph for those in support of LAFC. The club was founded in 2014, opened its brand new stadium in April of 2018 and won its first MLS Cup in 2022.