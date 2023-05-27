Will Ferrell In Talks To Play John Madden In Upcoming Film: Does This Feel Like An Odd Casting Choice?

Videos by OutKick

Will Ferrell may need to call Frank Caliendo for some tips.

According a report, Ferrell is the frontrunner to play legendary NFL coach and broadcaster John Madden in an upcoming biopic.

The project has been in the works for a while. It’s based on a Black List script, and Oscar-nominated director David O. Russell had been working on a rewrite. But when the writer’s strike happened, everything stopped.

Russell also directed films like American Hustle and Silver Linings Playbook.

(Photo by Robert B. Stanton/NFLPhotoLibrary)

Madden was a pioneer in the NFL, becoming the then-Oakland Raiders head coach at just 32 years old and winning Super Bowl XI in the late 1970s. He coached for 10 years before becoming a TV broadcaster, where he formed an iconic duo with play-by-play announcer Pat Summerall.

Madden called 11 Super Bowls with four different networks, first with Summerall and the last three with Al Michaels. He also become the face of the Madden video game series, which has been the most popular NFL video game in the country for decades.

The film — titled Madden — will be produced by Amazon and MGM. It is expected to tell the life story of the late Hall of Famer.

Giants co-owner Steve Tisch will serve as an executive producer.

(Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

Will Ferrell — one of the most accomplished comedic actors of all time — is no stranger to sports movies, either.

He headlined comedies Talladega Nights, Kicking & Screaming, Semi-Pro and Blades of Glory. The 55-year-old will also reportedly star in a comedy series about LIV Golf’s battle with the PGA Tour.

Expect, though, for the Madden project to take a much less satirical tone — which upon first glance — makes this feel like an odd choice for a serious film. We would love to hear your feedback about this casting, which looks like it is already set in stone.