Charles Barkley Says John Madden Wanted To Sue Frank Caliendo

Frank Caliendo’s John Madden impression is near perfect. But according to Charles Barkley, Madden was not amused.

In the latest episode of Barstool’s Spittin’ Chiclets podcast, Barkley said Madden once considered legal action against the comedian.

“I remember this phone call I got from my agent,” Barkley recalled. “He says, ‘Hey, John Madden wants to talk to you.’ He called me, I said, ‘Hey, you’re the best. It’s an honor and a privilege.’ He says, ‘Thank you… I want to talk to you about a lawsuit I’m thinking about filing on this a–hole Frank Caliendo.'”

“I’m like, ‘what?’ He says, ‘This a–hole, have you seen the impersonation he does? I hate it and I’m thinking about filing a lawsuit.'”

Barkley said the lawsuit seemed harsh.

“You don’t consider that flattering?” he asked Madden.

Madden said no.

“And now I don’t want to insult John Madden,” Barkley continued. “I was like, ‘Well, I’ll tell you what, let me talk to my agent and my representation and I’ll get back to you.’ I never called him back.”

Comedian Frank Caliendo is known for his John Madden impersonation. (Photo by Denise Truscello/WireImage)

Frank Caliendo frequently parodied Charles Barkley as well.

But Chuck wasn’t bothered by the imitation.

“I actually consider it flattering,” Barkley said. “I know Frank a little bit because he lives in Arizona. I’ve seen it in person. I’ve seen it on television. I think he does a fantastic job. But John was not having it. He was not having it at all.”

Frank Caliendo was a fan of John Madden.

When Madden died in December 2021, Caliendo posted a tribute to the legendary coach and broadcaster.

“I honestly didn’t know John Madden that well, but meeting him and his family years ago at the Super Bowl in Dallas… and making them laugh, will always be one of my favorite moments in life,” Caliendo tweeted.

I honestly didn’t know John Madden that well, but meeting him and his family years ago at the Super Bowl in Dallas… and making them laugh, will always be one of my favorite moments in life. — Frank Caliendo (@FrankCaliendo) December 29, 2021

The comedian has told the story of the first time he met Madden.

“I am so sorry for everything I have ever done,” Caliendo said to him.

“You know, I never said I hated you,” Madden said. “I mean, I didn’t laugh sometimes.”

To dispel the awkward situation, Caliendo decided to make it even more awkward. He then entertained Madden’s grandkids with an impression of their grandpa.

As the kids cracked up laughing, Madden finally gave in.

“I get it now,” he said.

Frank Caliendo telling the story of finally meeting John Madden is awesome pic.twitter.com/qYg6VCzSDc — Dan Wilson (@dan_wilson4) December 29, 2021

We love a happy ending.