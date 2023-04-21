Will Ferrell Reportedly Set To Star In Golf Comedy Series About LIV Golf’s Battle With The PGA Tour

Videos by OutKick

It was only a matter of time before a TV show or movie about LIV Golf was going to be put in the works. And based on a new report, Will Ferrell will be right in the middle of it.

While nobody involved in the production would speak about the upcoming comedy, the Deadline report lays out the description that it will loosely be based on the Saudi-backed circuit.

“No one would comment but I hear the series revolves around a professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league competing with the PGA.”

“While fictional, the story would inevitably draw parallels to the controversial LIV Golf startup. It also evokes one of Ferrell’s signature movies, Talladega Nights: The Ballad of Ricky Bobby. The series is in a similar tone, I hear, bringing Ferrell back to the sports arena he also explored in Blades of Glory and Semi-Pro.“

Will Ferrell is set to star in a new comedy series loosely based around LIV Golf. (Photo by Michael Hickey/Getty Images)

This is pure speculation, but the list of “professional golfer who becomes the face of a controversial new league” is a small one. In fact, it may only contain one name: Phil Mickelson.

Mickelson is among the handful of superstar names to have joined LIV Golf over the last year-plus and made a huge splash when he linked up with the new-look league.

Ferrell playing Mickelson certainly has the potential to be an all-time role for the funny man.

It’s unclear at this time whether or not the series would air on cable television or one of the many streaming options available today.