Will Cain Has A Few Questions For LeBron James

Fox News Channel’s Will Cain took exception with LeBron James’ attempt to shame the media for not asking him about a 65-year-old photo of Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones in a crowd during a racially charged moment. James found it “interesting” that he received questions previously about Kyrie Irving’s issues involving an anti-semitic documentary and not any about the Jones photo.

The photo in question is a 14-year-old Jones looking on as a group of white students attempt to block six black students from attending North Little Rock High School in 1957. Even though Jones has admitted to being in the photo, he claims he was there out of curiosity (like most in the crowd), and not to help bar black students from entering the school.

Will Cain says if LeBron wants questions on issues outside of basketball, he has a few off the top of his head that LeBron might not love answering.

Read Will Cain’s take below and watch it here:

Will Cain: It’s clear that LeBron in playing this game of “whataboutism,” and walking the path from the NBA to the NFL has now cast himself into the light of general social commentary. He wants to be a political pundit. He wants to be a voice you turn to on important issues in the world.

So here is the question that should be asked of the self-anointed “King of Social Commentary.”

Do you have anything to say about one of the world’s biggest human rights abusers who is currently beating people in the streets of Beijing where there are social protests erupting in support of freedom and democracy. And where you happen to be making hundreds of millions of dollars. Do you have anything to say about China?

My suspicion is our social commentator will show his bare ass and go quiet.

And I’ve seen the responses, “Well that’s whataboutism!”

No, no no, LeBron started the whataboutism. He went from Kyrie to Jerry. And just because he started spinning the wheel of whataboutism, doesn’t mean he gets to dictate when the whataboutism stops.

If you want to play the game, then we play the game. And we didn’t stop somewhere randomly.

SELECTIVE OUTRAGE FROM LEBRON

Cain continued, “I didn’t ask you about human rights in Burma, Myanmar….about anything taking place in Eastern Africa. I asked you specifically about the country from where you make hundreds of millions of dollars.

“Anybody doing business with China is in business with the Chinese Communist Party. I’m asking you LeBron about your business partner. I’m asking you about China. It’s not anymore whatboutism than the game that LeBron began in moving from Kyrie to Jerry.”

For those who didn't see it, or just want to roll their eyes one more time, here is 'King James' attempt to school America: