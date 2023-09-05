Wild Video: Tens Of Thousands Of Ravers Trampled After EDM Festival Postpones Show

Videos by OutKick

It was absolute scenes at New York City’s Randall’s Island over the weekend for the annual electronic dance music (EDM) Electric Zoo festival. Tens of thousands of fans bum-rushed the front gates and overran security after the festival announced that they had oversold tickets.

One word to sum it all up: Disaster.

Electric Zoo NY- Day 3 shit show- 2+hour wait with almost getting trampled by everyone behind us, after the announcement of not letting anyone in after @ElectricZooNY claiming to have reached maximum capacity by 5 PM. pic.twitter.com/BftRtAq8Nk — Almita Bottorff (@Almita11256659) September 4, 2023

Another video of Ezoo’s East Gate entrance being stormed yesterday, here you can actually see people topple one of the fences. pic.twitter.com/pWfluJMkyv — Raverade  (@raverade) September 4, 2023

SECURITY TRAMPLED, GATES THROWN OVER, CHAOS ENSUES

The annual Electric Zoo Festival showcases the best in EDM and dance music. It was held at Randall’s Island once again this year – yes, the same Randall’s Island where tens of thousands of migrants are being put up in tent-like structures covering youth football and soccer fields.

It was supposed to be a three-day event, but things quickly began falling apart when the event itself was postponed on Monday because they didn’t have stages setup.

Their reasoning? Covid-19 supply chain issues didn’t help them get all the stage materials in time.

I’m sorry sir, but this is 2023 and Covid-excuses don’t work anymore. Especially when literally hundreds of music festivals have taken place with no issues whatsoever. To still use “Covid” as an excuse is laughably absurd.

If that wasn’t enough, to show just how incompetent new EZoo festival organizer Avant Gardner is, they decided to wait until THE DAY OF the concert to postpone the show – just four hours before gates were supposed to open as thousands of fans were already lined up outside.

THOUSANDS RUSH THRU SECURITY

Miraculously, those Covid “supply-chain” issues were suddenly gone by the next day (funny how that works out).

However, the mayhem was only beginning.

Ain’t no mf way… Ezoo need to refund EVERYONE !!!! pic.twitter.com/fZe9zUTaag — Cherry 🍒🖤 (@angieee64) September 4, 2023

On Sunday, after gates were already pushed back a few hours due to the utter incompetence of festival organizers, EZoo sent out messages on social media alerting fans to not come to Randall’s Island anymore because they had oversold the festival and it was already over capacity!

Not sure who thought that was a great idea but that, of course, only led to absolute mayhem as anyone with a cell phone… and by anyone I mean everyone started rushing towards security.

The scene became VERY dangerous as those that were on Molly suddenly felt like they were on cocaine. They began running full force through security as people were trampled and security and the NYPD lost all control.

I was afraid this was going to happen. Hundreds of people rush the gates at Electric Zoo after being denied entrance due to the festival reaching its capacity limit 🤕pic.twitter.com/oEGj0NvvWJ — GDE (@GlobalDanceGDE) September 4, 2023

… and it only got worst.

The “Electric Zoo” name played a cruel joke pic.twitter.com/9uhgsT3xW8 — HOT SPOT (@HotSpotHotSpot) September 4, 2023

BUT DON’T WORRY, YOU’LL GET A REFUND!

So far, there’s been no word on how many people were injured. Electric Zoo organizers later sent out a tweet stating that people that were unable to get into the festival would be issued a full refund. Yeah, and you can expect some class-action lawsuits with that as well.

Good to know that it’s not only our politicians and government officials that screw things up from the top down.

Can’t wait for Fyre Fest 2.0 to return next year!