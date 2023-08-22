Fyre Festival 2 Is A Go And It’s Already Sold Out Presale Tickets

Videos by OutKick

He’s bacccccck.

Billy McFarland is ready to set the world on fire again with his announcement of Fyre Festival II.

Posting across his social media platforms, McFarland said that he came up with a 50 page plan of action while he was serving some of his prison time in solitary confinement.

FYRE FESTIVAL I WAS A DISASTER

“What’s up guys, THIS is a big day!” McFarland began. “It has been the absolute wildest journey to get here…I wrote out this 50-page plan of how it would take this overall interest and demand in Fyre and how it would take my ability bring people from around the world together to make the impossible happen.”

The initial round of presale tickets at $499 a pop have already sold out showing that there is clearly some demand there. Each round of future presales will increase in price going all the way up to $8,000.

In this economy?!

I guess so but just like last time there are A LOT of questions about Fyre Fest:

We don’t have an exact date – just that it’s sometime at the end of 2024. Great. Hopefully Election Day.

We don’t know what Carribbean country it’s taking place in.

We don’t know what venue / event space / where it physically will be.

We don’t know any artists, bands, musicians that will be performing.

WHO WOULD ACTUALLY GO TO THIS?

The fact that the event has already sold out its first round of presales shows that there is clearly some sort of interest in the next Fyre Fest – although one has to wonder who these people are.

Personally, I believe that the initial sales are going to either people that are influencers that want to brag about being at Fyre Fest II (should it actually happen) as well as those that are going to get ahead of the chaos that might happen.

Or maybe it’s just morbidly curious people who want a front-row seat to the next big train wreck. Or folks who like cheese sandwiches.

WHAT NEXT?

The original Fyre Festival was nothing short of an absolute disaster and ultimately ended up not happening, despite being billed as an exotic music destination getaway in the Bahamas. McFarland ended up serving four of his six years in federal prison after admitting to wire fraud and defrauding investors.

We’ll see if the second time around is any better… but the question needs to be asked – would you go?