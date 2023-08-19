Wife Savagely Destroys Husband After He Hits Hole-In-One

Videos by OutKick

Anyone who plays golf out there dreams of it, knowing that it more than likely will never happen.

But when it does… it’s the greatest feeling in the world.

No, I’m not talking about making par after a round with the fellas. I’m talking about the big one… the cream of the crop… the one, the only… the hole-in-one.

However, one man is finding out the hard way that his wife doesn’t give a damn that he achieved the impossible on the golf course.

“DID YOU THROW AWAY THE RAMEN?”

A screenshot of a text message that was posted on the Instagram account ZireGolf has gone viral after a man texted his wife a photo of him hitting a hole-in-one.

Her response?

“Did you throw away the ramen?? Girls wanted ramen noodles.”

… WOW.

I mean that is an absolute savage reply. And this isn’t a “kicking someone when they’re already down,” moment. Her husband was at the TOP OF HIS LIFE here. An incredible achievement – bragging rights for the rest of his life.

Or so he thought.

RAMEN NOODLES?

Listen, I love me a cup of ramen noodles. It literally got me through college when I had no money. Give me all that saturated fat and salt all day every day.

BUT RAMEN NOODLES?! That’s what his wife was concerned about!? They are literally like $2 bucks. Believe me, I know!

I mean just look at how Steph Curry reacted when he recently hit a hole-in-one… and this guy has won multiple NBA Championships!

LIFE’S TOO SHORT NOT TO HAVE FUN

Honestly, if I’m this guy I’m either filing for divorce or bringing this as Exhibit A to their inevitable couples therapy.

To put it in perspective, look at it this way:

When you get married you are going to spend the rest of your life with someone. Literally minutes, hours, days, weeks, years, decades. Over and over and over. The days go by fast because honestly they are very routine and nothing really changes.

So advice to everyone out there – when something random and awesome happens – embrace it! Don’t disparage it and throw it to the side over RAMEN fricken NOODLES of all things. Come on people!