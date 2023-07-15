WATCH: Steph Curry Continues To Be Frustratingly Good At Things, Drills Hole-In-One at Celebrity Golf Tournament

Videos by OutKick

Can Steph Curry just be mediocre at something, please?

We all know he can drain buckets like no one’s business but the Golden State Warriors star is also handy out on the links.

Curry is playing in the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship in Lake Tahoe. On Saturday, he to stepped up to 152-yard par 3 and said, “Yeah, I’m going to go ahead and ace this one.”

The NBA star was one of those producers of ABC’s Holey Moley (a show that felt like a putt-putt fever dream),. We all knew he had his short game handled. There people are sinking putts while logs roll down a hill at them and other dumb stuff like that.

However, Curry showed that he’s not a one-trick pony and is mighty handy with his irons too.

This was the first time in the history of the American Century Celebrity Golf Championship that someone hit a hole-in-one.

The tournament runs through Sunday. It features a diverse lineup of celebrities and athletes including Curry, Charles Barkley, Josh Allen, Carlton from The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air, Aaron Rodgers, Charles Barkley, Kevin from The Office, Joe Theismann, and Blue Collar Comedy legend Larry The Cable Guy.

However, in this instance, it was Steph Curry who got-r-done and earned himself a spot in the celebrity golf history books.

