Why Won’t Black NBA Players Greet Howard Stern At Knicks Games?

Howard Stern wishes he could attend a New York Knicks playoff game. However, he says he is not yet able to on account of Covid.

Stern does not have Covid. He just fears attracting it.

Still, he expects to recover from his paranoia in the coming years. And when does, he plans to return to Madison Square Garden without the greetings of black players.

Sterns says while the Knicks’ organization is kind to him, its black players are not:

“The Knicks have been very kind to me,” Stern said, via Mediaite. “They put me right in the front row. That’s when I knew I was famous. When I, you know, I have courtside, they put me courtside, and the black players won’t come over and say hello to me, but they go over to Spike Lee.”

“I’m sure they talk to some white people,” co-host Robin Quivers responded.

“No, not that I saw,” Stern answered.

“I want them to. I want them to talk to me. I want them to come up and go, ‘Hey Howard, fan of the show’ or something. I don’t get that. And, you know who comes up to me sometimes — the referees. white guys and black guys, they’ll come up to me, white referees and black. Like, ‘Hey, Howard, hey.’ But yeah, a lot of the white referees.

“So I’m like, ‘Oh, is everything racial now? Can I get a shout-out from some of the players?”

Yes — to answer his second to last question: everything is racial now.

That said, there are an array of reasons black players may refuse to greet him.

Stern isn’t all that entertaining anymore. A rich guy complaining into the mic about working three days a week isn’t a recipe to attract young listeners.

Race could be a factor, of course. If a player idolizes LeBron or Kevin Durant, or speaks to Kendrick Perkins, a racial bias against an old white man like Stern is certainly possible.

I mean…

Unfortunately, the chief reason to ignore Stern is one we don’t suppose athletes, black or white, hold against him:

He’s a simp for Big Government. He’s a coward. Howard Stern is the precise shill he spent the ’90s warning of.

Covid hysteria broke him. Not Covid; Covid hysteria.

Notably, Stern slammed Oprah Winfrey –Oprah! — for hosting a house party without masks. He blamed Kirstie Alley’s death from colon cancer on her opposition to vaccine mandates. He even demanded the NFL kick Aaron Rodgers out of the league and have him arrested for his stance on mRNA vaccines.

See, deranged.

All you have to know about Howard Stern is that he wishes to attend a Knicks playoff game, yet turned down free front-row seats over his fear of the ‘Rona –three years after its emergence and about six shots later.