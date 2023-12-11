Why Didn’t NFL Pull Gardner Minshew Out Of Colts Game For Concussion Check After QB Hit His Head, Stumbled?

Videos by OutKick

The Indianapolis Colts lost to the Cincinnati Bengals on Sunday in rather embarrassing fashion. Colts QB Gardner Minshew led the team back from a 14-0 deficit to tie the score before halftime, but Cincinnati scored the final 20 points in the contest.

Indianapolis scored two touchdowns, but only one came on offense. Minshew struggled throughout the game.

But, one of the more questionable calls in the game didn’t come from either team. Rather, the NFL concussion spotter never stopped the game to check Minshew.

NFL concussion spotters didn’t remove Indianapolis Colts QB Gardner Minshew from Sunday’s game despite taking a hard hit to his head. (Photo by Andy Lyons/Getty Images)

During the second quarter, Minshew scrambled for a first down. Because it was third down, Minshew didn’t slide but took on a defender to make sure he got past the line-to-gain.

In doing so, he took a big shot to the head from Bengals defender Logan Wilson. Minshew looked dazed after the hit, first struggling to get up. Then, after he got to his feet, he appeared to have problems walking straight.

WATCH:

They didn’t check Gardner Minshew for a concussion after this play. Watch him after the tackle. pic.twitter.com/Vlj2P4fBCZ — Andrew Perloff (@andrewperloff) December 10, 2023

The NFL prides itself on making fans believe it cares about player safety. Usually, in these situations, the league is OVERLY cautious. At least twice this season, fans have seen players get angry after the league’s independent neurological consultant forced them to come out of a game for a concussion check.

There’s no reason that they should not have at least checked on Minshew. He exhibited all the signs of a player who needed a check.

Minshew took a hit to the head and experienced immediate balance issues. He’s the quarterback and he was the ball-carrier, so it’s hard to imagine they didn’t see him take that hit.

If they did see it, but just did nothing, that’s a problem. If they didn’t see it at all, that’s also a problem.

For what it’s worth, Gardner Minshew said after the game that he was “fine.” That doesn’t matter, though. Players usually think they’re “fine.”

The entire point of the system is to help players get out of their own way.

Bad look for the NFL.