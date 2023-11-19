Chicago Bears Offensive Lineman Braxton Jones Loses It After Being Removed From Game

Videos by OutKick

Chicago Bears quarterback Justin Fields returned to the lineup on Sunday after a multiple-game injury absence. Backup Tyson Bagent went 2-2 in Fields absence, but the offense mostly struggled. But Fields return means a more difficult task for offensive lineman like left tackle Braxton Jones.

In his six previous starts this season, defenses have sacked Fields 24 times. That’s a 12.9% sack rate for Fields. Many criticize the Bears offensive line, but Fields holds the football too long.

That was on display with Bagent under center. Defenses sacked Bagent just 3.4% of the time, the lowest mark in the NFL. Bagent took just five sacks in four starts.

Braxton Jones of the Chicago Bears lines up during an NFL football game against the Carolina Panthers at Soldier Field. (Photo by Cooper Neill/Getty Images)

But, there’s no question that Fields is more talented than Bagent. He’s an explosive runner with a strong, albeit often inaccurate, arm.

Both tools were on display against the NFC North-leading Detroit Lions as the Chicago Bears took a six-point lead into the fourth quarter.

However, during the third quarter, the team seemingly removed left tackle Braxton Jones from the game.

Jones screamed, “I couldn’t f***ing see!” as he came off the field. Then, it appears that injured teammate Ja’Tyre Carter tries to calm down Jones, but Jones pushes his way through, slams his helmet and sits on the bench.

Braxton Jones leaving the field is frustratedpic.twitter.com/aMNa4gJKUZ — ✶Ⓜ️𝕒𝕣𝕔𝕦𝕤 ▶️ ✶ (@_MarcusD3_) November 19, 2023

Jones possibly believed that coaches removed him from the game. However, reports suggest that a medical professional called for Jones to come out of the game. It’s unclear what happened to Jones on the ensuing plays that caused medical personnel to call for his removal.

Officials are sending Braxton Jones to the sideline. Likely he will need to be evaluated by medical personnel. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 19, 2023

After sitting on the bench for the last 2 plays, the #Bears have now taken LT Braxton Jones to the medical tent. He was visibly upset when he came off the field. Initially threw his helmet. — Brad Biggs (@BradBiggs) November 19, 2023

Jones isn’t the first player to lose his cool after medical personnel called for removal. Seahawks safety Jamal Adams also went off after his removal from a game earlier this year.

Good news for Jones and the Bears, though, as he returned to the game shortly after the outburst.

All’s well that ends well, right?