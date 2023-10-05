Seahawks’ Jamal Adams Apologizes For Scolding Concussion Doctors

Videos by OutKick

Seahawks safety Jamal Adams’ return to the field on Monday against the Giants was cut short by an unfortunate head injury. Adams was kept out of the game, just nine plays in, after being evaluated for a concussion due to a knee to the helmet hit by Daniel Jones.

Adams mouthed off at the independent concussion specialists after being examined and ruled out of the game. The optics weren’t great for Adams as he scolded the medical crew in apparent frustration.

Seahawks Jamal Adams seems to be made at the training/medical staff for not letting him go back in the game after taking a knee to the head pic.twitter.com/K6d6pCkp4H — CFBBlueprint (@CFBBluePrint) October 3, 2023

Now, the safety is apologizing for his on-camera outburst, which may face discipline from the NFL.

Jamal Adams went to social media on Wednesday and apologized for his short-sighted reaction to the injury news.

In his message, Adams voiced his regret for pressuring the doctors to clear him for action.

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON – AUGUST 10: Jamal Adams #33 of the Seattle Seahawks before the preseason game against the Minnesota Vikings at Lumen Field on August 10, 2023 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Jane Gershovich/Getty Images)

Before Monday, Adams had been sidelined since Week 1 of the 2022 season, having suffered a torn quad injury. Adams was surely eager to be back.

“First and foremost, I want to apologize to the OG. You did everything right when you realized I was concussed, I apologize for any negative energy I brought your way,” Adams shared on X.

“Watching the replay, I am thankful for your patience knowing I wasn’t myself in that moment. You’re a real one and you serve a great purpose that benefits the NFL and so many players. Prioritizing players’ health is essential. Much respect to you!”

In the end, Seattle handily beat the New York Giants, 24-3, thanks to a strong performance from the Seahawks defensive line.

Seattle is expected to miss Adams for Week 5’s game against Cincinnati. The team also hold its breath on potential action from the league.