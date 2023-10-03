Jamal Adams Finally Returns To Seahawks Lineup, Suffers Concussion On 9th Snap Against Giants

Videos by OutKick

Seattle Seahawks safety Jamal Adams suffered a season-ending knee injury during Week 1 last season. His recovery process was long and arduous, missing all of training camp, the preseason and the first three games of this season. He returned for the team’s Week 4 Monday Night Football matchup against the New York Giants.

Adams made his presence felt almost immediately, but also showed a little bit of rust. He blitzed Giants QB Daniel Jones and had a perfect opportunity to record a sack on the third play of the game. However, Jones avoided Adams and got outside the pocket, eventually completing a short pass to tight end Daniel Bellinger.

Two plays later, though, Adams had another Giants player lined up. This time, he didn’t miss. Jones made a short throw to wide receiver Parris Campbell who caught the pass and turned up field only to run right into Adams.

Jamal Adams return to Seahawks lineup lasted just 9 plays against the Giants

Unfortunately, Adams wasn’t able to finish his first series back. Daniel Jones scrambled on a second-down play and Adams, going for the tackle, took Jones’ knee directly to his helmet.

Damn, hope Jamal Adams is okay… took a knee to the head and went to the medical tent with helppic.twitter.com/uh4zAl15ti pic.twitter.com/kASDDdtAsu — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) October 3, 2023

Trainers helped Adams off the field and put him into the league’s concussion protocol. Adams, clearly thinking he was fine to return to the game, appeared to yell at the NFL’s concussion advisor. The NFL has independent specialists at every game to look for head injuries.

Trainers and teammate help Jamal Adams of the Seattle Seahawks off the field after he took a hit in the head attempting to tackle Daniel Jones of the New York Giants. (Photo by Al Bello/Getty Images)

Adams took a knee to the helmet, making him a clear candidate for a concussion check. His frustration is understandable — it took him over a year to get back on an NFL field and they forced him to go to the locker room.

Jamal Adams took a knee to his head on the opening drive and has been ruled out for the remainder of the game. pic.twitter.com/Y3sjUTi67Y — ESPN (@espn) October 3, 2023

Doctors quickly ruled that Adams did suffer a concussion, ending his return after just those nine snaps.

Monday Night Football has not been kind to Adams, as both last year’s knee injury and tonight’s concussion happened during MNF in an odd coincindence.

Hopefully, Adams can recover quickly and get back out on the field.

That’s definitely where he wants to be.