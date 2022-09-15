Season-Ending Surgery Coming For Seahawks S Jamal Adams

Seattle’s chances of reaching the playoffs just got banged up.

The Seahawks announced on Thursday that three-time Pro Bowl safety Jamal Adams will require season-ending surgery after tearing his left quadriceps tendon during Week 1’s 17-16 win over the Denver Broncos.

SEAHAWKS STAR JAMAL ADAMS CARTED OFF FIELD AFTER SUFFERING APPARENT KNEE INJURY

In the second-quarter, Adams reached Broncos QB Russell Wilson on a blitz and nearly brought him down for the sack. After the play had wrapped, Adams got up gingerly and limped his way to the sideline. He required a cart to bring him back to the locker room.

Jamal Adams sacks Russell Wilson in the Monday night Seattle win. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

Initial looks at the Monday night injury feared that Adams’ injury was season-ending based on the safety’s discomfort and loud vexation on the sideline.

Jamal Adams was carted off the sideline after this play. pic.twitter.com/Ce1QOeEdLH — Pro Football Network (@PFN365) September 13, 2022

The loss of Adams serves as a major blow to the Seattle defense. That defense took on more responsibility this season with Seattle’s retooled offense taking a step back without Wilson.

Between 2018-2020, as noted by Pro Football Focus, Adams was ranked as a top-five NFL safety in coverage and pass-rush. Adams maintained his pressuring abilities even as his coverage has experienced a slight dip in the past two seasons — as a result of him being bogged down by injury.

Adams signed a four-year, $70.6 million contract extension with the Seahawks in 2021.

Jamal Adams is carted to the locker room, obviously aware of the severity of his injury. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

A dejected Jamal Adams (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)