‘White Men Can’t Jump’ Reboot Trailer Drops, And It Looks Like A Movie Flop Waiting To Happen

If “Top Gun: Maverick” and “80 For Brady” were the movies to revive cinema after COVID, the new “White Men Can’t Jump” reboot is the flick to undo all that progress.

Taking all charm out of the 1992 Wesley Snipes and Woody Harrelson-led basketball classic and inserting a barely bankable star in rapper Jack Harlow as the lead, the new “WMCJ” had little going for it and still managed to fall short of those expectations.

The new movie, destined for the $5 bargain bin, dropped its first trailer Sunday morning.

Packed with flat performances, cringey millennial humor and dialogue fit for an MTV series and direction from the guy that brought us the “House Party” reboot (which holds a 29% Rotten Tomatoes critics score), “White Men Can’t Jump” is prime to be another casualty in Hollywood’s streak of unnecessary reboots.

If this movie warranted an NBA comparison, it’s the Tony Snell of basketball movies.

Even the IMDB description has little to offer on this movie’s plot, which somehow got greenlit by Hollywood executives: “A remake of the 1992 film about a pair of basketball hustlers who team up to earn extra cash.”

Audiences are better off watching a Pistons game or WNBA game … but will it be “Space Jam 2”-levels of atrocious? That’s the only mystery that remains at this point.

