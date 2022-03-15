Rapper Jack Harlow To Star In What Is Sure To Be Terrible Remake Of ‘White Men Can’t Jump’

Ever heard of Jack Harlow? If you’re over the age of 16 and the answer is no, we forgive you.

Just know that Harlow is a Kentucky-raised white rapper whose work is sure to be long forgotten in a decade. He’s basically a manufactured publicity stunt. There has to be another reason besides music that he was signed to a record label in the first place.

Oh, wait. Maybe it’s acting. After all, Harlow has already been hired to play the role of Billy Hoyle in a remake of the basketball classic, White Men Can’t Jump. Woody Harrelson played that role in the original, which also featured Wesley Snipes as Sidney Deane, a friend and foil to Hoyle.

The original “White Men Can’t Jump” was released in 1992.

Let’s face it, the fact Harlow has been hired in one of the two lead roles tells you that the White Men remake is headed for the same success as Space Jam 2, which starred LeBron James and Bugs Bunny and is considered one of the worst movies of all time.

With Harlow in the lead role, White Men is sure to be equally bad. Hiring him indicates that whoever is making this reboot just doesn’t care. It’s just a way to try to make money off the guy, though even that Hollywood plot is sure to fail.

Meanwhile, it has yet to be determined who will fill Snipes’ old Deane role, though plenty are stepping forward to plead their case. Many of them are also rappers.

“I think they need to call me, so me and Jack Harlow can do it,” rapper and producer Quavo told TMZ Sports. “I need to play Wesley Snipes’ role.”

He also gave Harlow a strong endorsement. “Jack Harlow’s amazing,” Quavo said. “He can do everything.”

Well, maybe everything except make good music.