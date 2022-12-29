What in the World is Going on With Carlos Correa and the Mets?

The most intriguing subplot of the 2022 MLB offseason is undoubtedly the never ending Carlos Correa saga.

Correa’s free agency has had fascinating twists and turns. From initial reports that the Dodgers could be interested, despite past rivalries, to his eventual deal with the Giants.

That, of course, blew up in spectacular fashion at his introductory press conference after medical concerns.

But it seemed resolved a few hours later, when he agreed to a massive deal with the New York Mets.

Initially, it seemed as if the Giants were being overly conservative due to an old injury. Meaning the Mets would be the beneficiaries of their unjustified concerns.

Team owner Steve Cohen even made the unusual choice to comment on the Correa agreement before it was officially announced.

That was over a week ago.

The story then took yet another turn, as indications pointed to team doctors on the Mets also having concerns.

Even more upsetting for Mets fans, news then broke that Correa was unwilling to renegotiate his deal, despite the health issues.

So that raises the all-important question, what in the world is going on with Carlos Correa?

Will Correa Still Sign With New York?

One story, from Sports Illustrated, quoted a Mets source putting the odds of Correa ending up in Queens as 51-49.

Confusingly, the source also said it would almost assuredly get done; with both sides needing it to happen.

“Both sides want it and need it to happen….especially Correa. It’s gonna get done,” the source claimed.

Those are two very different messages. 51-49 implies that it’s far from certain the contract gets completed. But saying they both “need” the contract would seem to suggest it will happen.

It seems at this point that the absence of news on his status is news in and of itself.

If the Mets concerns are so severe that it’s delayed the announcement this long, and Correa’s unwilling to renegotiate, what’s the path forward?

News could break any moment that the two sides came to a new agreement, or the Mets had their issues alleviated somehow.

But until that happens, there’s tremendous uncertainty on where Correa actually plays next season.

If it does actually fall apart, he may be forced to take shorter team deals, seemingly indefinitely.

It’s hard to see other teams agreeing to a lengthy commitment if not one, but two contracts collapse.

The most interesting story of the offseason refuses to go away.