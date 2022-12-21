Mets, Steve Cohen Steal Carlos Correa From Giants, Agree To 12 Years, $315M Following Collapsed Deal With San Francisco

Hate him or love him, New York Mets owner Steve Cohen knows how to go all in on building a World Series-or-bust roster.

According to the New York Post‘s Jon Heyman, the Mets have agreed to sign two-time All-Star Carlos Correa to a 12-year, $315 million deal. The deal is pending a medical.

It was a fitting ending to a strange sequence of events that began Tuesday as Correa, 28, awaited to be introduced as a San Francisco Giant. He agreed to join the Giants on Dec. 13.

Breaking: Carlos Correa and the Mets have a deal. $315M, 12 years. — Jon Heyman (@JonHeyman) December 21, 2022

The introductory press conference — set to lock in a 13-year, $350 million deal between Correa and SF — was abruptly canceled. Doubt behind the agreement began to trickle in as the move appeared unorthodox by the Giants’ standards.

Mets Swoop In At Right Time

According to Heyman’s report, the Giants discovered that Correa was dealing with a lower back issue. The team grew hesitant over their agreement — allowing Steve Cohen to swoop in and land the difference-maker.

“This really makes a big difference,” Cohen told The Post. “I felt like our pitching was in good shape. We needed one more hitter. This puts us over the top.”

(Photo by Duane Burleson/Getty Images)

Cohen told The Post that he completed the deal remotely during his trip to Hawaii, speaking with Correa’s agent Scott Boras after they hit a snag with the Giants. It was completed in several hours as both sides picked up from previous free-agency talks. This time Cohen was bent on closing the deal.

“We kind of picked up where we were before and it just worked out,” Cohen said.

Stealing Correa from the Giants late Tuesday night, spilling into Wednesday morning, the Mets showed how serious they’re taking 2023.

Correa wasn’t the first splash signing by NY, having agreed to sign veteran ace Justin Verlander to a two-year, $86 million deal earlier in the offseason.

Cohen’s purse now knocks on $400 million for his team based on additional signings and re-signings, including Edwin Diaz, Brandon Nimmo, David Robertson, Jose Quintana, Kodai Senga and Adam Ottavino.

Correa had a strong campaign for Minnesota last season, batting .291/.366/.467 with 22 home runs.

It was a deal that fell apart in favor of the Mets as Correa now heads to the Big Apple to play third base for Buck Showalter and Steve Cohen’s ascending group.

(Photo by Sean M. Haffey/Getty Images)