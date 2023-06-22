Weatherman Quits Because Iowans Bullied Him Over Constant Climate Change Nagging

Videos by OutKick

Note to any future weathermen out there hoping to snag a job in Iowa — don’t TOUCH any climate change coverage. Don’t you dare think about it.

Meteorologist Chris Gloninger announced Wednesday he was DONE giving Iowans the weather and will step down after being harassed over his constant nagging about climate change.

The 18-year vet told the Washington Post — which obviously loved this story — he was flooded with “harassing” emails for his “liberal conspiracy theory on the weather.”

Apparently, folks in Iowa did not appreciate Gloninger’s constant climate change lecturing, which was nothing but him “pushing nothing but a Biden hoax.”

“I was not sleeping,” Gloninger told the Post. “I had bags under my eyes.”

Iowa weatherman needs to learn to read a room

You HAVE to know your audience, Chris — that’s Weatherman 101. You’re not gonna make it far in life if you can’t read the room.

Why do you think we pump out five Olivia Dunne/Paige Spiranac stories a day here at OutKick? We don’t get paid extra per Paige post, you know.

Gloninger, by the way, posted a handy-dandy thread of some of the nice feedback last summer. He also said he had to start seeing a therapist because he had PTSD over the messages.

My #climate coverage has garnered negative feedback. But last month I received the first threat, followed by a flow of harassing emails. Police are investigating. It’s mentally exhausting & at times I have NOT been ok. If you’re facing this & need someone to talk to, I’m here. 1/ pic.twitter.com/SGbZfEr1uT — Chris Gloninger (@ChrisGloninger) July 16, 2022

Couple gems in there.

“I don’t watch the weather forecast because your an idiot but someone else texted me and said you are still an idiot,” may be one of my favorite zingers of all time. Classic stuff right there.

Anyway, things took a nasty turn when one Iowan — later identified as 63-year-old Danny H. Hancock — sent some hate mail straight to Gloninger’s mailbox. That’s when Biden’s Meteorologist said enough was enough and took his ball and went home.

He also told Washingtonian Magazine he was stunned by the negative feedback from his constant climate change lecturing because it always went so well at his former job … in Boston.

“When I was in Boston, [I] was preaching to the choir,” Gloninger told the publication.

But Des Moines was like being “in the lion’s den,” the forecaster said.

Welcome to the thunderdome, Chris.

The #climatecrisis is helping fuel the #Canadianwildfires and the unhealth air quality in the US… it's also why we just experienced the 531st consecutive month of global temperature being above the 20th-century average. pic.twitter.com/YHK1kDBaXA — Chris Gloninger (@ChrisGloninger) June 20, 2023