Jane Fonda Says Climate Change Caused By Men And Racism

Well, fellas, you get blamed for everything else. Might as well throw climate change in there, too.

At the Cannes Film Festival this week, whacko actress Jane Fonda pinpointed the only logical cause of the alleged climate crisis — the patriarchy.

“This is serious,” she said Saturday. “We’ve got about seven, eight years to cut ourselves in half of what we use of fossil fuels.”

“Unfortunately, the people that have the least responsibility for it are hit the hardest — Global South, people on islands, poor people of color. It is a tragedy that we have to absolutely stop. We have to arrest and jail those men — they’re all men [behind this].”

And just in case you thought she was done, Fonda went ahead and doubled down on the lunacy.

“It’s good for us all to realize there would be no climate crisis if there was no racism,” she said. “There would be no climate crisis if there was no patriarchy. A mindset that sees things in a hierarchical way. White men are the things that matter and then everything else [is] at the bottom.”

But people shouldn’t throw rocks in glass houses. Especially four-bedroom, six-and-a-half-bath 7,100-square-foot glass houses, like Fonda’s old Beverly Hills mansion.

And what’s the carbon footprint of an 85-year-old actress who travels by private jet wherever she goes?

But the rules don’t apply to them, and we know that.

Just add her to the list of climate change celebrity shills who lecture us for living our normal people lives while they burn through fossil fuels like candy.

But I’ll give Fonda some credit. She managed to cover all the Left’s favorite villains — white men, racism and climate change — all in one breath.

Impressive.