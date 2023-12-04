Weather Girl Liv Johnson Enjoys St. Pete Beach, ‘Bama Fan Calls CFP Committee & Deion Sanders’ GF Enters Transfer Portal

Videos by OutKick

November is gone, the college football world is up in flames and the holiday season is officially here. What a way to start the first week of December! Not as good as Florida Weather Girl Liv Johnson and her trip to St. Pete over the weekend, but hey, we work with what we got.

And on that note — welcome to a Monday Nightcaps! The one where I go against the grain of every keyboard warrior in the country just to piss people off. I’m actually with Herbie on this one, though — the committee nailed it. Thank you for sparing us an FSU team with their backup QB in the semifinal.

Roll Tide, baby!

We’ll get to some of the funniest reactions in a bit, including a WILD take from Danny Kanell, who has become a real loose cannon on Elon’s Twitter recently. I love it.

So, to recap — we’ll talk weather with Liv Johnson, defend the CFP committee, laugh at Danny, and … what else?

Maybe check in with Bill Belichick? Sure! He’s in a great mood right now.

I think we’ll also go ahead and enter the transfer portal, too, just to see what all the hype’s about. Everyone and their mother have entered the damn thing today, including Deion Sanders’ longtime girlfriend. Sad. Prime’s on the loose in Boulder, though! Can’t wait to see how that shakes out.

Anything else? Oh yeah! I saw a WILD cat fight break out during my downtown Christmas parade on Saturday that almost took me and my two-year-old out. What a time to be alive.

Grab a drink and settle in — but maybe take it easy so you don’t wind up in a drunken love triangle that hits a boiling point while the Grinch is waving at everyone right behind you.

It’s a Monday ‘Cap!

Danny Kanell fires off maybe the greatest FSU take of all time

We’ll head to St. Pete with weather girl Liv Johnson here in a bit. First, though, we HAVE to talk about the unhinged takes pertaining to FSU being left out of the playoffs.

Look, it just had to be done. I’m sorry to all the FSU fans — and that’s coming from a UF fan, so you know I mean it — but you had to see this coming, right?

I LOVED FSU this year. Loved ’em. Thought they were underrated all season and was all in on Jordan Travis.

But that team has looked like ass ever since Travis went down. Anyone with eyes and an ounce of football knowledge saw it.

Is it fair? Hell no. Not to the players, certainly. But do I get it? Absolutely. And by the way, I know everyone wants to murder the committee today, but I actually give them props for having the nuts to actually do it.

They could have easily made FSU the No. 4 seed and avoided all of this. There would have been anger from the folks in Tuscaloosa, but by and large, the mob would’ve been satisfied.

They knew leaving an undefeated FSU team OUT would’ve caused chaos in the streets and made them public enemy No. 1, and they did it anyways. I LOVE that. Love the balls on them. Right or wrong, we respect guts around here.

Bonus: we got two hilarious takes out of it. Booger McFarland hopped off the Booger mobile for a few minutes to call the decision a “travesty to the sport.” A travesty!

The only thing that could top that little gem was this one from ex-FSU QB Danny Kanell:

FSU would have been better served to lie about the severity of Jordan Travis injury. Kept door open for possible return. Problem is Mike Norvell and the program are too classy for that type of tactic. — Danny Kanell (@dannykanell) December 3, 2023

Florida weather girl Liv Johnson is #myweathergirl

Danny! Blink twice if you’re OK! Does he always talk like that? I don’t listen to much of Danny Kanell, so I genuinely don’t know, but it sounds like he’s legit just reading off a teleprompter, which would be impressive given the fact that it’s raining and he’s holding an umbrella.

Also, how about that Jordan Travis strategy!? Danny, my guy, his leg literally snapped in half and the entire world saw it. It was one of those gruesome injuries that TV stops showing because they think we can’t handle it.

That would’ve been one of the funniest ploys of all time by FSU, so I would’ve loved it, but come on. Let’s be a little realistic for two seconds here.

Anyway, I’m personally very much looking forward to Harbaugh vs. Saban in a few weeks. What a Battle Royale.

My early prediction is the numbers from that game sets all sorts of college football playoff records. Just a hunch. And I’m sure the greedy bums over on the CFP committee will love every second of it!

Whew. A lot of anger to start today’s class. I’m thinking we should cool down with Florida weather girl Liv Johnson, who’s nearing her one-year anniversary of joining the Sunshine State.

It’s transfer portal season in college football and in Boulder

Goodness gracious I love this state. Great Governor, great sports teams — I think Tua just launched another 60 yarder to Tyreek — and great weather girls!

Welcome to Nightcaps, Liv Johnson! Now, can you tell the humidity to kindly piss off down here? I swear it felt like August again this past weekend. Yuck.

Definitely feels like December in the college football world, though. By that, I mean it’s transfer portal time! Sort of like Black Monday in the NFL, the Monday after championship weekend in college is when rooms at the Transfer Portal Inn get booked solid in about five minutes.

Right on cue, we’ve had a FLURRY today:

Former #UCF QB and #Oklahoma starter Dillion Gabriel will be entering the transfer portal. pic.twitter.com/BkuCxrcgJk — Elite Empire Athletes™ (@EliteEmpireATH) December 4, 2023

Bill Belichick’s had enough, Tommy DeVito vs. Mahomes & more CFP committee fallout

Did you know Deion Sanders and Tracey Edmonds were together for 12 years? Twelve! Wild. What could possibly happen after 12 years of dating that finally makes you just say, ‘Nah, we’re good.’

Speaking of newly-single football coaches, lets check in with Bill Belichick after a tough 6-0 loss yesterday!

Bill Belichick was especially irritable in his post game press conference after the Patriots 6-0 loss to the Chargers. #ForeverNE | https://t.co/IG48sqM7vL pic.twitter.com/rW2GIuQBTd — NESN (@NESN) December 3, 2023

Whoooooof. “I don’t know” was hilarious, but how about the way Bill ended it, too?

“Anything else?”

*0.5 seconds later*

“Thank you.”

Bailey Zappe, Mac Jones, Tom Jones, Indiana Jones — doesn’t matter. Patriots STINK. You know who could get the offense moving?

This guy!

This season



Patrick Mahomes Tommy DeVito

.667 Win pct .667

2.2 Pass TD/INT 2.3

95.1 Pass Rating 92.4

10.4 Yards/comp 10.6

1 Game-winning Drives 1 pic.twitter.com/kO0fgFyzpd — NFL on CBS 🏈 (@NFLonCBS) December 4, 2023

I missed Tommy DeVito and the Giants this weekend. Legend. I did not, however, miss seeing Taylor Swift at Chiefs games. Thought we were past that and then BAM, there she was last night, just watching her terrible team look terrible. Good.

The road to the Super Bowl goes through South Beach, baby! (I’m just kidding, the Chiefs will always scare the bejesus out of me, please don’t use this as a jinx, Football Gods).

Before we end the day with Hilary Duff (that’s right!), here’s maybe my favorite story coming out of the college football weekend:

My cousin called the CFP Committee this morning before the selection and someone actually answered 🤣 pic.twitter.com/C7g2tzPXAT — Mac Hereford (@Mac_Hereford) December 4, 2023

Jacked Hilary Duff takes us into the week

If the committee wants to be on a +800 moneyline, I’m all ears, because I’ve never seen anything like this in my life.

It just means more, baby! Please let Alabama win it all this year. It would be Nick Saban’s finest hour. Imagine the anarchy.

OK, I think that just about wraps us up here on this first Monday of December. Let’s go have a week.

And let’s go have it with insanely jacked Hilary Duff Buff.

