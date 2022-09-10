Texas Alum Sumner Stroh Is Ready For Bama, Liv Johnson Is Instagram’s Top Weather Influencer & Clay’s In Austin

I want to see your garage fridge

As we transition out of the Summer of the Patio thanks to astronomical fuel prices, it’s time to move into Garage Fridge mode. The days are getting shorter. The weather is about to change. You’ll be stuck tinkering in the garage. It’s time for Screencaps to make the transition with the readers.

I’m titling this project: The Art of the Garage Fridge.

This is more than just men and women showing off their garage fridges. This will be about fridge strategy, art, and the philosophy of the garage fridge.

Your mission:

Show your fridge inside and out Share your strategy — consider this the MTV ‘Cribs’ aspect. What’s allowed in? What’s banned? Etc. In other words, what are the rules? Philosophy: What does the garage fridge mean to you? What roll does it play in your life?

I’m hoping to receive international submissions for this project. I know we have readers in New Zealand. Do people around the world share a passion for garage fridges like Americans? Do you plaster your fridges with brewery stickers like here in the States?

Trust me, I did a Google search and there’s never been a deep dive — that I can find — on The Art of the Garage Fridge.

This is our time to strike.

So while you’re crushing those patio beers today while watching college football, stop and take a look at the garage fridge. Don’t rush into an email. Let this one sink into your head a little bit.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

NFL opponent menu

• Jason E. writes:

I continue to love the column. I’m responding to Brandon C. from Ann Arbor and how he could never figure out what the menu for Indianapolis. I was born and lived in Indiana for the first 22 years of my life, but I’ve since moved away. My parents still live there. (To further my Hoosier-cred, I remember the Jeff George era and still call myself a Colts fan.) Anyway, I humbly suggest this for the Indianapolis menu:

shrimp cocktail to honor the best damn steakhouse in the State, St. Elmo Steak House with the best damn shrimp cocktail anywhere. If you’re a Parks and Rec. fan, this is the steakhouse modeled on Ron Swanson’s favorite.

breaded pork tenderloin sandwich. Anyone from Indiana has fond memories of these. The more the the tenderloin sticks out from the bun, the better. Here’s a good recipe: https://www.foodnetwork.com/recipes/food-network-kitchen/hoosier-pork-tenderloin-sandwich-recipe-1973144

grilled corn on the cob. The way I describe Indiana to people who have never been there is as follows: Imagine a corn field that’s broken up by the occasional town or tree. That’s Indiana. Although, there is more than corn in Indiana… (people who lived there should get this reference.)

Sugar Cream Pie for dessert. It’s the “unofficial” state pie.

Here’s a recipe: https://www.marthastewart.com/1165535/indiana-sugar-cream-pie

Go Colts and have a good weekend.

Best Live Sporting Event You Ever Attended

• Mike C. in California, Maryland writes:

A while back you asked for our live sporting event stories. I waited until I could write this story to the best of my abilities, and also when this personal memory would be the most relevant to Screencap Nation. I’ve attended NCAA football, MLB, NHL, NFL, and NASCAR events. I’ve received arena tours, stadium tours, and hot passes. However, the one event that stands out in my memory I attended as a regular ticket holder: the fall 2001 NASCAR Cup Race at Dover.

“And I’m proud to be an American where at least I know I’m free”

On Sept 23rd, this event was the largest post 9/11 held. Other sports started back up earlier in the week, but none of those events had 140,000 Americans showing up. I remember waiting in line to get into the track that day. The entry gates were very restrictive and long. As opposed to other

large groups where people get impatient and start to push and shove, everyone was polite and patient with each other as we funneled down to the gate. People handed out flags as we came in. Making our way to our seats, there was a different energy to the crowd unlike any other sporting event I have ever attended.

“And I won’t forget the men who died, who gave that right to me”

I’ve been at races when the pre-race highlight was the flyover, but that was not on this day. I’ve been at other sporting events when the pre-game highlight was the National Anthem, but that was only part of the story on that day. On that day, we sang three songs. Three Patriotic songs. Three

songs that capturing the energy of the moment. Everyone was standing, waving their flags, and singing.

“And I’d gladly stand up next to you and defend her still today”

We sang “God Bless America” and the National Anthem, but the one song of the three that still to this day brings me goosebumps when I think back to that moment it time…

“’Cause there ain’t no doubt I love this land”

Since then, I’ve had the opportunity to verbally tell that story to other Americans. Over the years the gravity of the moment gets lost on me sometimes. Simply going to a sporting event was answering the call from President Bush “Americans are asking: What is expected of us? I ask you to live your lives, and hug your children. I know many citizens have fears tonight, and I ask you to be calm and resolute, even in the face of a continuing threat.” Less than two weeks later after 9/11 no one knew what to expect, but we also knew not attending wasn’t an option for us either.

I remember on the 3rd lap, everyone put their three fingers in the air, and that gesture seemed like a lifetime ago when it was only seven months since Dale passed. Dale Jr won that day and did a reverse victory lap with Old Glory out the driver side window. Even though I was at the time a Jeff

Gordon fan, it just felt right that he won and the way he celebrated. I’ve attended a few more races at Dover since then, and I’ve attended other sporting events since that day, but none have approached the raw emotion that I have felt that day.

“God bless the USA!”

Screencaps came in handy

• JRB writes:

Quick note: Some weeks ago, a reader on Screencaps wrote that during colonoscopy prep, to dab and not wipe, and I wanted to tell that user “Thanks, good advice!” NOT a pleasant experience, but a necessary one. For me, be sure to get checked for prostate cancer, too.

Shopping at Costco

Just a few thoughts from Kirkland, Wa (yes that Kirkland). We each can chose our reasons to support or not support candidates and companies. It can be one defining reason or a multitude. I didn’t vote for Obama and am a conservative voice in a very blue state. While I probably don’t sync with Mr. Sinegal on a variety of political issues, I think he and Costco are a good thing for my family especially as prices soar.

I don’t agree with many leaders of companies and their politics. However, I still shop at Costco and appreciate its offerings. I am actually a shareholder too. So I appreciate the move they made in 2012 to save me some taxes as we already pay way too many taxes in Washington State. I have no qualms with Costco or any company executing dividends to save shareholders money using the tax laws as they were written. I actually applaud that action as they are looking out for their shareholders.

I have only once stopped using one company once because of a leader’s action. It was Starbucks because Howard Schultz screwed the people of Seattle by selling the Sonics and thus sending them on their way to OKC. For more on that view Sonicsgate

• Mike T. in Idaho writes on Costco:

Just my thoughts on Costco.

We love Costco and shop there wherever we can, throughout the world. Great customer service, never a hassle on returns and employ people from all walks of life.

Yes, they are a socialist company, but they are one of the hardest working groups you’ll ever meet, and people there respect and enjoy their employment!

Love me some Costco, one of my favorite food court items, Poutine, French fries, cheese curds and gravy from the Costco in Quebec City.

• Chris B. in Texas on Costco:

Our family physician grew up behind the Iron Curtain. She’s very conscious of prescription costs and often recommends the Costco pharmacy.

I told her why I don’t like Costco:

you stand in line to get in after showing your papers,

you can only buy a limited selection with limited on quantity,

stuff that was there last time probably isn’t there this time,

you stand in line to pay,

you stand in line for a final strip-search after showing your papers again before you can leave.

She said “You’re right — it’s like when I was a child in Bulgaria!”

It’s not chili season!

• Keith W. writes:

I fully agree with your take on the right time for chili. It ideally needs to be cool and wet/rainy – unfortunately here in Phoenix, AZ that is a rare day, at least it’s rare that it falls on a weekend where my wife can cook it up (it’s a long process but delicious).

Quick chili story: we were helping some friends move a few years ago right in the dead of summer. It was a blistering sunny August day and 110+ degrees when we finished up. My friend’s mom was at the new house and had prepared lunch for everyone as a thank you. What did she serve? Chili. In August. After moving all morning in the sweltering heat. My friend was a little embarrassed and quipped: “Who’s ready for a bowl of some refreshing chili?” My wife and I always say the line whenever we eat chili to this day.

And with that, we’re done this morning.

Let’s get out there and enjoy a full weekend of football, beers, smoked meats, laughing, and enjoying life.

Email: joekinsey@gmail.com

Numbers from :

Stuff You Guys Sent In & Stuff I Like:

Horns Down!! My alma mater is playing some team south of the Red River tomorrow 👏🏼 Roll Tide! pic.twitter.com/Lx29oXxeiK — Danielle Davis (@DanielleDavisWX) September 9, 2022

it’s too early for this💀 pic.twitter.com/ODuKLpDsrk — Trent Attyah (@BookitWithTrent) September 10, 2022

7am in Austin and needless to say fans appear to ready for the early kickoff. Video via @BDavisAAS pic.twitter.com/siCP9Wr69V — Pat Smith (@patsmithradio) September 10, 2022

Things got a little more than chippy here in EPC. Older gentleman was headed for the referee before he was stopped. pic.twitter.com/dHFlFKSklf — Hayden Savage (@haydens_kait) September 10, 2022

The Iowa vs Iowa State game always inspires interesting signs. Reply with pictures of other ones you see around town. There are also generally a number of police calls complaining about the vulgarity of these signs and we'll make sure to keep you updated about those too. pic.twitter.com/TmOjBMlMEG — Iowa City Police Log (@IC_ActivityLog) September 9, 2022

This is the first time I've ever seen Costco show up on a CFB gameday banner. 👍 (via @AndyDrebin) pic.twitter.com/0G8fMtDHEi — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 9, 2022

The end to tonight's Van Wert/Wapakoneta game pic.twitter.com/3GmydKlIMY — WOSN Sports (@WOSNScores) September 10, 2022

@JoeKinseyexp 4th and 2, offense got it..let's bring out the chains, just to make sure….#firstdown pic.twitter.com/IzDqy2CMNN — lanaevoli (@lana_evoli) September 10, 2022

Do you wanna see what a 504 foot home run looks like. Here you go, courtesy of CJ Cron. pic.twitter.com/ybL4OmL58B — Mr Matthew CFB (@MrMatthewCFB) September 10, 2022

How many people do we think will buy this hat pic.twitter.com/e821Xh6bmL — Ryan Glasspiegel (@sportsrapport) September 9, 2022

Nothing wrong with Kirklands, you elitists. https://t.co/yu6JE60h7j — Joe Kinsey (@JoeKinseyexp) September 9, 2022

King Charles on LinkedIn today: pic.twitter.com/TU2NYHqYN0 — LinkedinFlex (Parody) (@LinkedinFlex) September 9, 2022

lol this CNN banner pic.twitter.com/BVfazO1GEf — Caleb Howe (@CalebHowe) September 9, 2022

He wasn't the only juggalo walking around with car parts. Someone got caught stealing at the Gathering and he was chased out and his car was destroyed. It's a fabled incident of "Juggalo Justice". pic.twitter.com/Xqa3ZAqtYW — Nate Igor Smith (@drivenbyboredom) September 9, 2022

@abc7error this has to be a new high for a low. pic.twitter.com/u7zLIe8X7n — SaMo Mariner (@tonypaoletti) September 9, 2022