Florida State AD Goes Scorched Earth On Playoff Committee, Calls Decision ‘Unforgivable,’ Jordan Travis Heartbroken, Mike Norvell Reacts

The College Football Playoff committee decided to leave Florida State out of the top-4, which has caused massive reaction around the sport. One of those folks has gone scorched earth on the committee, Seminoles AD Michael Alford.

Following the long wait, the selection committee finally released its rankings, which brought immediate heartbreak to the Florida State team who was watching in Tallahassee. But it was Michael Alford who spoke from the heart, calling the snub ‘unforgivable’ in his response.

“The consequences of giving in to a narrative of the moment are destructive, far reaching, and permanent,” Alford noted. “Not just for Florida State, but college football as a whole. The argument of whether a team is the ‘most deserving OR best’ is a false equivalence. It renders the season up to yesterday irrelevant and significantly damages the legitimacy of the College Football Playoff.

“The 2023 Florida State Seminoles are the epitome of a total TEAM. To eliminate them from a chance to compete for a national championship is an unwarranted injustice that shows complete disregard and disrespect for their performance and accomplishments. It is unforgivable.”

#FSU AD Michael Alford sends a scorched-earth statement to the CFP Committee after the Seminoles' exclusion. Imagine we'll hear similarly from Mike Norvell shortly. pic.twitter.com/kOazn4TE9O — Curt Weiler (@CurtMWeiler) December 3, 2023

Now, coming off one of the most contentious moments in college football, the Seminoles have to find a way to regroup. Leaving a bad taste in the mouth of a lot of folks around the sport will be a dramatic talking point going forward, even when we move to twelve teams.

Mike Norvell Goes Off On Playoff Decision To Snub Seminoles

Add Florida State head coach Mike Norvell to the list of people spitting fire towards the playoff committee. The Seminoles head coach said he is “disgusted and infuriated” with the decision made today buy the playoff committee.

“I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee’s decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games,” Norvell noted. “What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down? Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury?

“Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don’t understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team.”

Jordan Travis Is Heartbroken For Florida State TEAM

The question of whether or not to put Alabama in that 4 spot obviously came down to quarterback Jordan Travis not being available for the Seminoles. Appearing on the selection show over the past three weeks, chairman Boo Corrigan has called Florida State a ‘different team’ repeatedly, and the committee kept to their word.

In a response on social media, Florida State quarterback Jordan Travis was devastated by the news, apologizing to the Seminoles fanbase.

devastated. heartbroken. In so much disbelief rn, I wish my leg broke earlier in the season so y’all could see this team is much more than the quarterback. I thought results matter. 13-0 and this roster matches up across any team in those top 4 rankings. I am so sorry. Go Noles! — Jordan Travis (@jordantrav13) December 3, 2023

But this doesn’t take the sting away from what FSU players did for the entire 2023 season. Going undefeated is not easy, especially in a conference like the ACC, but that didn’t matter to the committee, even with wins over Florida and Louisville away from Tallahassee.

After today, the CFP committee will be able to move on, but Florida State players will feel this loss for the rest of their lives. An unfortunate day for the folks in Tallahassee.