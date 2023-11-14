Weak: Bally Sports Deletes Video Of Analyst Calling Out James Harden

Videos by OutKick

Bally Sports has deleted a social media post showing analyst Brian Dameris eviscerating James Harden over the weekend as to how maybe “he’s the problem,” and not everyone else.

In the must-see rant, Dameris perfectly picked apart everything that Harden has complained about or demanded in recent years – from the Rockets to the Nets to whatever the heck his tenure was in Philadelphia – only to demand being traded to the Clippers where he hasn’t won a game since.

Bally Sports West originally tweeted the viral video before quietly deleting it over the weekend claiming that it goes against the network’s “values.”

And Bally wonders why they are going bankrupt.

James Harden is SAVAGED in brutal rant by former Mavs exec Brian Dameris… before Clippers lose third straight game since his trade: 'You're not the beard, you're not the system, you're the problem!' pic.twitter.com/vwR0aGCRCL — SHO’NUFF (@IAMSHO_NUFF) November 11, 2023

BALLY SPORTS’ BRIAN DANERIS CALLED OUT JAMES HARDEN

According to Sports Illustrated’s Jimmy Traina, the network said they pulled the video on their own without any “outside influence,” because Daneris didn’t meet the network’s standards.

Sure.

I’m sure the clearly humble and understanding Harden didn’t have his agent or anyone from the team reach out to the network when he woke up and saw himself trending across social media on Saturday morning for being the recipient of the ultimate mic drop.

CLIPPERS ARE WINLESS SINCE ACQUIRING HARDEN

During Friday’s Clippers-Mavs game, analyst and former Mavs executive Brian Dameris laid out the case for why Harden should look in the mirror about why things aren’t working out for him no matter what NBA team he goes to.



“You wanted a certain coach, they brought in Mike D’Antoni, you wanted to play a certain style, they played it, you wanted Dwight Howard, they brought him in when you were tired of him. You wanted Chris Paul, they brought him in and got rid of him when you were tired of him. They brought in your old friend Russell Westbrook. You wanted to go to Vegas on off days, they looked the other way. You wanted the team to stay over so you could go out at night, they changed the schedule and it didn’t work,” Daneris began.

“With this team, you’re going to go and point fingers at everybody else, and you’re going to go back home and you’re going to starting swiping right for another team, and there’s not going to be anybody left…Because James, you’re not the beard, you’re not the system, you’re THE PROBLEM.”

My God it still sounds so eloquent. It’s also funny, cause it’s true.

As I previously wrote, Harden has replaced Kyrie Irving as the NBA’s villain – not an easy thing to do!

BIG WEEK AHEAD FOR BALLY SPORTS FUTURE

As for Bally, things aren’t going so well for them as an upcoming court hearing regarding parent company Diamond Sports Group could very well determine if the Bally network is even still going to be around after their MLB deal expires after this season due to an ongoing feud with DirecTV.

And then they go and delete THE ONE clip that has brought them attention for being awesome. Heck of a game plan.