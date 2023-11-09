James Harden Haunted By ‘Daryl Morey’ Chants At Nets Game

Videos by OutKick

James Harden bit the hand that fed him in Philadelphia. Everywhere he goes, Harden’s decision follows.

Brooklyn Nets fans had fun at Harden’s expense on Wednesday during the Los Angeles Clippers’ visit to Barclays Center. They began chanting “Daryl Morey” in the first quarter of the game, bringing up a sour memory for Harden, a former Net himself.

Nets fans at Barclays Center were chanting "Daryl Morey" as James Harden was about to shoot his free throws 😅pic.twitter.com/YFzcilHmgb — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) November 9, 2023

Harden’s Quitting Catches Up

Harden is playing his second game as a Clipper against his old team. It’s no surprise Nets fans aren’t kind to Harden, who pushed for a trade out of Brooklyn in 2022.

In October, Harden pushed for a trade out of the 76ers to the Clippers. Harden built a resentment for Philadelphia 76ers president of basketball operations Daryl Morey after the executive failed to trade him away after the 10-time All-Star opted into his $35.6 million contract option for next season.

Harden Bowed To China In Feud With Daryl Morey

In the offseason, Harden visited China and declared before public crowds that he’d never play another game for Morey. The executive is also an unpopular character in China after voicing his support for Hong Kong’s sovereignty, going against the CCP.

It was opportune for Harden, whose business interests rely on China’s massive basketball audience.

As for his play in a Clippers uniform, Harden is still getting acclimated.

James Harden misfires a deep pass to the Nets announce table 😅 pic.twitter.com/4Dun2867fE — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) November 9, 2023